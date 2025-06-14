Garrett Nussmeier drops 1-word comment for LSU’s Jelani Watkins over latest achievement

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU quarterback and Heisman hopeful, has long been a big supporter of his teammates and friends. In the same vein, he showed appreciation for dual-sport athlete Jelani Watkins after his great performance at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Ad

Watkins, who also plays wide receiver for the Tigers, won a bronze medal in the men’s 100-meter final on Friday at Hayward Field. He finished with a personal-best time of 10.092 seconds, only 0.001 seconds behind the silver medalist.

On Saturday, Nussmeier celebrated Watkins’ achievement by resharing a post announcing the bronze medal to his Instagram story with a one-word caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Him!”

@garrettnussmeier's IG story

According to lsusports.net, Watkins’ time not only got him on the podium but also elevated him to No. 6 on LSU’s all-time performance list in the 100 metres, just above teammate Myles Thomas. Watkins also posted a personal record in the 200 meters a day earlier, clocking in at 20.61 seconds.

Ad

Trending

Watkins’ bronze medal helped the LSU men’s team get 28th place overall in the championship standings with 11.33 points.

Garrett Nussmeier reacts to throwback LSU photo

One of LSU’s most vital returning players for the upcoming campaign is Garrett Nussmeier, who enters his fifth year with the program. A former four-star recruit, the QB will be at the helm of the Tigers’ offense in 2025, but even he couldn’t help but laugh at how far he’s come.

Ad

On Friday, LSU’s Instagram account shared a throwback photo of a much younger Nussmeier from his early days with the team. The picture shows him in his No. 13 jersey, tossing a football into the air in front of him.

Ad

Upon seeing the picture, Nussmeier wrote in the comments section:

“Bro 😂😂😂”

Garrett Nussmeier's comment on @lsufootball's IG post

Nussmeier has come a long way since enrolling in LSU in 2021. After splitting playing time with Jayden Daniels in his early years, he made his first start in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl, where he was named MVP after throwing for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

Ad

He was then made the starter in 2024 and finished the year with 4,052 yards, 64.2% completion rate, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Meanwhile, for the upcoming season, LSU returns much of its core in defensive players Harold Perkins and Whit Weeks, who are linebackers, defensive tackle Bernard Gooden, cornerbacks PJ Woodland and Javien Toviano and safeties Jardin Gilbert and Dashawn Spears.

LSU will open its 2025 season on the road against Clemson on Aug. 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.