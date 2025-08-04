"Garrett Nussmeier is not an elite transcendent-type quaterback": LSU HC Brian Kelly receives major warning heading into next season

Expectations are sky-high for LSU this season due to the return of quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and a strong offensive lineup. If Brian Kelly’s program hopes to go all the way, they will need a more balanced offensive approach.

However, college football analyst Josh Pate cautioned against placing too much responsibility on Nussmeier alone.

"They threw the ball 534 times last year and ran it 373," Pate said on his podcast on Sunday. "They were the seventh best passing attack in the country and 107th rushing. So, Garrett Nussmeier is good.

"Garrett Nussmeier is not an elite transcendent-type quarterback to where you should feel totally comfortable just asking him to throw the ball 50 times per game. He has no business doing that. He shouldn't be asked to do that."

After standing out during spring camp, Nussmeier has continued to impress early in fall camp. He returned to LSU focused and driven, not just reviewing practice film, but also honing in on areas where he needs to improve, according to offensive coordinator Joe Sloan.

Nussmeier has also shown leadership on the field by being vocal in the huddle and actively commanding the offense during practice. However, Pate noted the importance of a stronger defense to support the quarterback’s efforts.

"Play defense at a scaled up level," Pate said. "Don't have to be elite yet. It would be a nice bonus. But as long as we are plus, as long as we are better in those areas, that's when Garrett Nussmeier can shine."

Garrett Nussmeier earns praise from NFL veteran Jake Delhomme

Garrett Nussmeier chose to stay at LSU for three seasons as a backup quarterback instead of transferring. After throwing for 4,052 yards in the 2024 season (fifth in the FBS), his decision to return for a fifth year caught many off guard, including Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jake Delhomme.

"I respect him," Delhomme said in an interview with WAFB 9. "Let me tell you why he could he could have left. I just I just think he did it the right way. He signed there."

Nussmeier explained that he didn’t want to sit back and watch someone else lead LSU to a national title. Last season, he often forced throws that resulted in interceptions or setbacks, but he's now focused on cleaning that up moving forward.

