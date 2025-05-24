Garrett Nussmeier is entering his second season as the starting quarterback for the LSU Tigers. He hopes to build on his performance in 2024 and lead LSU to at least a spot in the College Football Playoff.
With a string of strong performances, there’s also a possibility that Nussmeier could become a contender for the Heisman Trophy.
Let's examine his chances.
Garrett Nussmeier 2025 Heisman odds: Where he stands now
As of writing (May 24), Garrett Nussmeier is among the favorites to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy. Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is currently the outright favorite, but Nussmeier holds the second-best odds according to Bet365 (+850).
Other sportsbooks, including FanDuel, list him alongside Clemson Tigers' quarterback Cade Klubnik at +900, making them joint second favorites for college football’s most prestigious award.
LSU Tigers' Heisman history: Can Garrett Nussmeier join the elite list?
The LSU Tigers are one of college football’s most storied programs, producing numerous legends of the game. In terms of Heisman Trophy winners, LSU has had three.
The first came in 1959, when halfback Billy Cannon won the award after a standout season. His most iconic moment came on Halloween night: with LSU trailing Ole Miss 3-0 late in the fourth quarter, Cannon returned a punt 89 yards for a touchdown. That play is widely considered the defining moment of his Heisman campaign.
LSU had to wait 60 years for its next winner. In 2019, quarterback Joe Burrow led one of the most dominant teams in recent memory to a national championship and went on to become a star with the Cincinnati Bengals.
More recently, Jayden Daniels captured the Heisman after throwing for nearly 5,000 yards. He has since been credited with helping turn around the Washington Commanders franchise, reaching the NFC Championship Game in his rookie season.
Other top competitors for the 2025 Heisman Trophy
A quarterback is expected to win the Heisman Trophy again in 2025. Along with Nussmeier, top contenders include Arch Manning (Texas), Cade Klubnik (Clemson), and Julian Sayin (Ohio State Buckeyes).
The highest-ranked non-quarterback is wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who could surprise voters and make a historic run for the award.
