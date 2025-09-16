Garrett Nussmeier injury: LSU coach Brian Kelly gives update on QB's condition after Florida game

LSU coach Brian Kelly gave an update on quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's health status on Monday, two days after leading the Tigers to a 20-10 win over Florida.Per ESPN's Matt Moscona, Kelly revealed Nussmeier has been dealing with a torso injury. He added the quarterback will play LSU's next two games against Southeast Louisiana on Sept. 20 and Ole Miss on Sept. 27.The 63-year-old coach noted that the senior playcaller can only rest in the bye week after the game against the Rebels.The injury may be the reason for the quarterback's recent decline in form, beginning in the game against Louisiana Tech. In the Tigers' 23-7 win over the Bulldogs, Garrett Nussmeier completed 26-of-41 passes for 237 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.In LSU's last game against Florida, the preseason Heisman trophy favorite was 15-of-27 for 220 yards, one touchdown and one interception.Though he is on pace for a career-high in completion percentage (65.1%), Nussmeier's 689 total yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions are a cause for concern heading into the stretch of games where LSU faces the strong teams in the SEC.The Tigers have benefited from great plays from their defensive line this season. They already have 180 tackles, six interceptions and seven sacks this year, which was punctuated by a five-interception game against the Gators on Saturday.College football analyst sees a letdown in LSU's offensive performance despite great defenseCollege football analyst Josh Pate observed a letdown in LSU's offensive performance in the past three games and he's hoping the Tigers will remedy the situation in time for the toughest stretch of their season.According to Pate, LSU's offense isn't as explosive as it was supposed to be. It could be either playing against an inferior opponent offensively or just executing the right plays to win against two great defensive teams in Louisiana Tech and Florida.The analyst also had a positive spin on Brian Kelly's postgame rant. He said the veteran coach may be telling the truth in what he observes in the team's recent struggles and urged everyone to move on and wait for an explosive showing in the next game.&quot;Let’s just pack it in here. We got the win,&quot; Pate said. &quot;Move on down the road. When we need to open the offensive briefcase, it’ll be there.&quot;Notably, LSU ranks 109th in the country in points production at 20.0 points per game. In Saturday's win, Florida outgained the Tigers, 362-322. They would need a ton of offensive effort to convincingly beat Southeast Louisiana on Saturday to boost their average and rise above its No. 3 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll.