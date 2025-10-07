Garrett Nussmeier injury: LSU HC Brian Kelly gives major update on QB ahead of South Carolina game

Brian Kelly shared an injury update on quarterback Garrett Nussmeier on Monday ahead of No. 11 LSU’s upcoming game against South Carolina at Tiger Stadium next week. Nussmeier has been managing an abdominal injury that has limited his activity through the first five games of the 2025 season.“He’s feeling better and better,” Kelly said (via Tiger Rag). “We didn’t do a lot with him last week. We wanted to use that as a recovery week for him. Obviously, he did a lot with video, stayed involved with everything that we’re doing – run game checks, blitz checks, things of that nature.Through five games this season, Nussmeier has completed 67.3% of his passes for 1,159 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. LSU’s staff intentionally scaled back his on-field workload during the bye week to help him recover and improve his performance.“But we just cut him down from the throwing,” Kelly said. “Our expectations after talking to him is (that) he feels good. He’s ready to go. Nuss was involved in the entire practice.“We just didn’t have him throw. He was just getting the motions, keeping the arm ready. But he did essentially all of the mental work for what we had for the days on the field.”Tuesday’s update comes a week after Kelly dismissed speculation that Nussmeier could face a long-term absence. Earlier in August, Nussmeier had also dealt with a minor knee issue aggravated during practice.For the Week 7 game, Kelly confirmed that Nussmeier, offensive tackle Weston Davis and running back Caden Durham are all set to play. Offensive lineman Paul Mubenga remains questionable, while wide receiver Aaron Anderson is listed as probable.Garrett Nussmeier witnesses a sharp drop in production in 2025Garrett Nussmeier finished the 2024 season ranked No. 5 nationally in passing yards (4,052), No. 6 in yards per game (311.7) and No. 10 in touchdown passes (29). This season, he is averaging just 232 passing yards per game, marking nearly 100 fewer than through the first five games last season.Nussmeier has surpassed 250 yards and thrown multiple touchdowns in only one contest, both coming in the 56-10 win against Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 20. In LSU’s 24-19 loss to Ole Miss on Sept. 27, he recorded just 197 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, marking a disappointing outing for a preseason Heisman favorite.Following the Ole Miss loss, Nussmeier's quarterback rating sits at 76.4, ranking No. 31 nationally and No. 7 among SEC quarterbacks, according to ESPN’s QBR metric, which measures performance on a 0-100 scale adjusted for defensive strength.