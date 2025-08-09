Garrett Nussmeier injury update: Brian Kelly clears air around LSU QB's medical setback weeks before 2025 kickoff

LSU coach Brian Kelly dismissed rumors that starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier suffered a serious knee injury during practice. Online rumors had claimed that Nussmeier tore his ACL and might miss the season. These reports spread because the practice where the injury supposedly happened was closed to the public.

However, local reporters questioned the story, and on Friday Kelly provided clarification.

"Just for the record, he has tendinitis. Patella tendinitis," Kelly told reporters. "He does not have a torn ACL, we have not amputated his leg. ... He was out there today throwing. Tomorrow he'll be back out, most likely in a practice situation. Thought I'd calm everybody down.”

Kelly explained that the issue is minor and common, and it came from Nussmeier planting his leg the wrong way. Since he already had some mild tendinitis before, the movement made it flare up a bit. But there’s no serious damage.

“This is like a 1.5, on the scale of 1 to 10,” he said. “And that’s just being honest with you, so we get the right information out there, you know.”

Nussmeier is expected to play in LSU’s season opener against Clemson on Aug. 30.

NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

ESPN analyst believes Garrett Nussmeier will have a Heisman-worthy campaign

In 2024, Garrett Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns as well as 12 interceptions, and is already being seen as a top Heisman contender. On “The Paul Finebaum Show,” the ESPN analyst shared his belief that Nussmeier will have a big year.

“I think Nussmeier is positioned for potentially a Heisman season,” Finebaum said on Friday. “I don’t think the first game will determine that. I think games later on, perhaps against Alabama, will. But I have no doubt based on several interactions with Brian Kelly that he is ready for the season of his career.”

Garrett Nussmeier will have a strong group of LSU players around him as the program is returning 62% of its production from last season.

Cornerstone players returning include running back Caden Durham, who had 753 rushing yards and six touchdowns as a freshman, and linebacker Whit Weeks, who led the team with 125 tackles. Linebacker Harold Perkins is also back after missing much of last season due to injury. In his first two years, he totaled 147 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

