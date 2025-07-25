"Garrett Nussmeier make too many mistakes": Paul Finebaum drops truth bomb on Brian Kelly's LSU QB

In the eyes of many analysts and college football fans, LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has high expectations tied to his name this year. However, not everyone shares this sentiment.
On Friday's edition of "First Take," college football analyst Paul Finebaum spoke about a major flaw in the performances of Nussmeier last season.
"I saw Nussmeier make too many mistakes last season," (Timestamp: 0:23) "I saw him try to do too much."
In his first year starting for the Tigers, Nussmeier was overall very successful. He threw for over 4000 yards and 28 touchdowns. However, as Finebaum has noted, he did make numerous mistakes, including throwing 12 interceptions.
Most notably, two major interceptions were thrown against the Alabama Crimson Tide, a game that the Tigers would comfortably lose. This did serious damage to their hopes of making the College Football Playoff. A loss the following week against the Florida Gators in a game where Nussmeier was sacked seven times ended his and LSU's hopes of a successful season.
However, one could say that, as this was his first full year as the starter, the mistakes could be overlooked. This year, Nussmeier does not have this safety net.
There is an expectation that Nussmeier will be able to throw for at least 4000 yards again and increase the number of touchdowns this season. Nussmeier is expected to be the key player in a Tigers team led by coach Brian Kelly as they hope to make the playoffs this year.
Garrett Nussmeier on what he does to improve
Nussmeier appears to have taken this message to heart and recently spoke about what he intends to do to help improve his game this season.
"Just watching all parts of the game, you know, seeing the areas where I need to be critical on myself on and improve at, whether it's taking care of the football or using my legs more in situations that I need to. It's also been about seeing the things I did well."
As with many quarterbacks, Nussmeier is preparing for the season by reviewing footage of his previous games, both good and bad.
One thing he will not be able to prepare for is coping with the immense level of pressure and scrutiny he will be under this season.
He knows that one simple mistake could be the difference between helping his team make the playoffs (and winning the Heisman Trophy) and being on the outside looking in for another year.
