Garrett Nussmeier's "aggressive" style suits LSU's big time transfer WR but injury doubts loom large

College football analyst Greg McElroy believes that Garret Nussmeier and wide receiver Nic Anderson will be a perfect fit for one another. Anderson recently transferred to the LSU Tigers from Oklahoma.

Ad

On "Always College Football" on Monday, McElroy said that Nussmeier's "aggressive" style and his joy to throw the deep ball will make for a great union with Anderson, who has shown the ability to stretch the field (Timestamp: 12:00):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

"He's one of the most dynamic deep threats in the entire game, and now, if you look at how he's going to marry up with Garrett Nussmeier – Garrett Nussmeier loves to throw the ball down the field, he loves to be aggressive, he loves to manufacture big plays. If Nic Anderson can be healthy, this is a tremendous addition. Because this LSU wide receiver core is phenomenal."

Ad

Anderson spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with the Oklahoma Sooners. The 6-foot-4, 219-pounder missed most of last season with a quadriceps injury and is looking to bounce back in a big way during his junior season.

Anderson showed a ton of promise in 2023 when he caught 38 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns.

How will Nic Anderson impact Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU offense in 2025?

Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. LSU - Source: Imagn

Last season, Garrett Nussmeier finished with 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Nussmeier helped LSU to a 9-4 record, including a 44-31 win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl.

Ad

For LSU to take a step forward and compete for an SEC title, it will need to compete with top programs such as Texas, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. The addition of Anderson could help in that regard by giving Nussmeier another weapon. LSU didn't have a single wide receiver eclipse the 1,000-yard mark last season.

The Tigers' leading receiver was sophomore Aaron Anderson, who caught 61 passes for 884 yards and five touchdowns. Kyren Lacy also saw big production, especially in the end zone, as he caught 58 passes for 866 yards and nine touchdowns.

Ad

Adding a receiver like Anderson into the mix could give SEC secondaries some serious issues in the 2025 season, with Nussmeier dealing for the Tigers.

LSU will open up the season against the Clemson Tigers on Aug. 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.