Garrett Nussmeier's GF Ella Springfield has emotional 2-word reaction on special day with friends at LSU

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s girlfriend, Ella Springfield, and her closest friends celebrated the graduation of their "sister," Madison McCarthy. On Tuesday, McCarthy shared photos from her graduation.

The post included photos with her family and the sisterly bonds she created with her friends on campus. She also penned a heartfelt caption along with the post. It said:

"brb gonna go cry🥺🎓How lucky am I to have had 2 years with u by my side. What am I going to do now when I want a sweet treat or need a place to crash out at. So proud of you sis. Go shine while I try to survive college without my built-in bestie! Love you always (and thx for giving me 10 other big sisters at all times)💝"

Ella Springfield reposted one of the photos from the post of herself standing with two friends wearing LSU jerseys in front of the iconic stadium, captioned with the emotional two-word message:

“My sisters 🥺.”

Springfield's Instagram story

Ella Springfield returned to Baton Rouge to celebrate Garrett Nussmeier's graduation

On May 14, Ella Springfield shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring photos with Garrett Nussmeier. The couple was in LSU graduation robes in front of Tiger Stadium.

Springfield, who graduated from LSU in December 2024 with a degree in marketing and a concentration in sales, returned to Baton Rouge to support Nussmeier. The LSU quarterback received his degree in interdisciplinary studies.

"Time flies," she wrote in caption.

Nussmeier finished the 2024 season on an impressive note. He finished the season with 4,052 yards on a 64.2% pass completion rate with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Moreover, the quarterback will have a big milestone in sight if he replicates his previous season. He needs just 3,343 passing yards in 2025 to become LSU's all-time leading passer. His current total is 5,772 yards in four seasons.

Albeit still in the preseason, Garrett Nussmeier is tied with Texas Longhorns starter Arch Manning at +800 to win the Heisman trophy. Expectations are sky high from Nussmeier, and he is poised to take LSU back to the National Championship game in the upcoming season.

