Garrett Nussmeier's GF Ella Springfield has emotional 2-word reaction on special day with friends at LSU

By Krutik Jain
Modified May 21, 2025 17:39 GMT
Garrett Nussmeier
Garrett Nussmeier's GF Ella Springfield has emotional 2-word reaction on special day with friends at LSU. Credit: Ella Springfield/Instagram

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s girlfriend, Ella Springfield, and her closest friends celebrated the graduation of their "sister," Madison McCarthy. On Tuesday, McCarthy shared photos from her graduation.

The post included photos with her family and the sisterly bonds she created with her friends on campus. She also penned a heartfelt caption along with the post. It said:

"brb gonna go cry🥺🎓How lucky am I to have had 2 years with u by my side. What am I going to do now when I want a sweet treat or need a place to crash out at. So proud of you sis. Go shine while I try to survive college without my built-in bestie! Love you always (and thx for giving me 10 other big sisters at all times)💝"
Ella Springfield reposted one of the photos from the post of herself standing with two friends wearing LSU jerseys in front of the iconic stadium, captioned with the emotional two-word message:

“My sisters 🥺.”
Springfield&#039;s Instagram story
Springfield's Instagram story

Ella Springfield returned to Baton Rouge to celebrate Garrett Nussmeier's graduation

On May 14, Ella Springfield shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring photos with Garrett Nussmeier. The couple was in LSU graduation robes in front of Tiger Stadium.

Springfield, who graduated from LSU in December 2024 with a degree in marketing and a concentration in sales, returned to Baton Rouge to support Nussmeier. The LSU quarterback received his degree in interdisciplinary studies.

"Time flies," she wrote in caption.
Nussmeier finished the 2024 season on an impressive note. He finished the season with 4,052 yards on a 64.2% pass completion rate with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Moreover, the quarterback will have a big milestone in sight if he replicates his previous season. He needs just 3,343 passing yards in 2025 to become LSU's all-time leading passer. His current total is 5,772 yards in four seasons.

Albeit still in the preseason, Garrett Nussmeier is tied with Texas Longhorns starter Arch Manning at +800 to win the Heisman trophy. Expectations are sky high from Nussmeier, and he is poised to take LSU back to the National Championship game in the upcoming season.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Gio Vergara
