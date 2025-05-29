Garrett Nussmeier’s GF Ella Springfield pens 5-word message for boyfriend over hype video

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is locked in as he prepares for the upcoming season with LSU. By his side is one of his biggest supporters, girlfriend Ella Springfield.
Nussmeier was featured on the deluxe edition cover of EA Sports College Football 26, which dropped Tuesday. Springfield showed her pride by reposting a video of Nussmeier’s highlights, which she captioned:
“So very proud of you.”
On the cover, Nussmeier is wearing a white LSU jersey and holding up an “L” in his hand. He’s standing next to Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, who LSU will play in Week 1.
The cover also includes other players and coaches from 14 different schools. Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, Florida legend Tim Tebow and Georgia coach Kirby Smart are all featured on the cover.
Garrett Nussmeier shared his excitement about being on the cover on X on Tuesday:
“God is Good! Can't wait to jump on the sticks! Cover szn!”
Garrett Nussmeier to face off against Cade Klubnik in Week 1
Garrett Nussmeier will face off against Cade Klubnik in Week 1 of the upcoming season. It is expected to be an exciting game as both quarterbacks are projected to take their teams to the college football playoff.
Nussmeier returns for his second year as LSU’s starting quarterback, bringing four years of college experience into his fifth season with the Tigers. Klubnik, now entering his third season as Clemson’s starter, already has an ACC championship and a playoff appearance in his repertoire.
Nussmeier is also chasing a record, he needs 3,343 more passing yards to become LSU’s all-time leader. To help him, the program brought in two transfer receivers, Barion Brown and Nick Anderson. He will also have returning players Aaron Anderson and Chris Hilton Jr. at his disposal.
His 2024 stats amount to a 64.2% completion rate, 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Klubnik, meanwhile, leads one of the most talented wide receiver groups in the nation. His 2024 campaign includes a 63.4% completion percentage, 3,639 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions.
While Nussmeier has the edge in yards per attempt (7.8 to Klubnik’s 6.9) over their careers, Klubnik has posted stronger touchdown numbers and slightly better efficiency.
