Garrett Nussmeier's GF Ella Springfield pens adorable birthday note for her "rush crush"

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is fully locked in as he prepares for the upcoming season, and by his side through it all is his girlfriend, Ella Springfield, a recent LSU graduate with a degree in marketing.

Spring has become a familiar face among Tiger fans, frequently seen supporting Nussmeier and sharing glimpses of their life on social media.

The couple appears inseparable. But beyond football, Springfield also shares close bonds with others. On Saturday, she penned an adorable birthday note to her friend Zata Lanclos, an LSU student and a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, the same sorority Springfield belonged to during her time at LSU.

Decorations in the background of the post suggest a small birthday celebration, even though Lanclos’ actual birthday seemed to have occurred a week prior. Sharing a picture of Lanclos, Springfield wrote:

“My rush crush forever 🥹Happy 21st Z! I adore you.”

@ella.springfield's IG story

In another picture, they shared a selfie.

@ella.springfield's IG story

In a separate Instagram story that Springfield posted a week ago, she shared a longer message for Lanclos:

"Happy 21st to my not so little sis," Springfield wrote. "From the moment I met you, you have brought nothing but love and joy into my life. You keep me grounded and are my rock.

"Thank you for being such a huge light in everyone's life and always keeping it real. Your love for the people and you and Jesus is so inspiring. I love you so so so much my girl. Forever grateful for you Z."

@ella.springfield's IG story

Garrett Nussmeier and Ella Springfield celebrate her graduation at Tiger Stadium

Before fall comes around, Garrett Nussmeier has also been enjoying some quality time with Ella Springfield. On June 10, Springfield, who graduated from LSU in December, shared a series of photos from Tiger Stadium, where she posed for graduation pictures with several of her friends.

While most photos captured moments with her girlfriends, one picture showed Nussmeier carrying Springfield, dressed in full commencement attire, through the bleachers.

It’s unclear whether the photos were taken earlier and simply posted in June, or if they were captured more recently.

Meanwhile, in the caption of the post, Springfield wrote:

"Endlessly thankful for the memories, the friendships, and the love that only LSU could give. #foreverlsu"

Though Springfield has already graduated, she and Garrett Nussmeier continue to be a true team.

