Garrett Nussmeier’s girlfriend Ella captures heartwarming final moments from LSU days after graduation [VIDEO]

Ella Springfield, girlfriend of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, graduated from LSU while Nussmeier remains for another year. On Friday, Springfield posted an Instagram video reflecting on her college memories.

The video features many common aspects of the college experience. For Ella, this included attending games at Tiger Stadium and seeing her boyfriend lead the team last season.

Springfield graduated from the university with a degree in marketing and a concentration in sales. She graduated in December, but returned to Baton Rouge over the last few weeks for the graduation ceremony.

Nussmeier could have left LSU at the same time as Ella did. He had a strong 2024 season (his first as the Tigers starting quarterback) and was eligible for the 2025 NFL draft. However, Nussmeier decided to spend one more season at LSU.

For Nussmeier, this may be the right decision to make. He is coming into the season as one of the top quarterbacks in college football and a potential Heisman Trophy winner.

Anonymous SEC coaches praise Garrett Nussmeier

Garrett Nussmeier comes into the 2025 season with much of the college football world putting high expectations on him and the LSU Tigers, where the season is seen as a must-win for coach Brian Kelly.

However, Nussmeier has received some praise from anonymous SEC coaches who spoke to Athlon Sports.

"Nuss [Garrett Nussmeier] is a legit talent, and they did a really good job finally getting serious in the portal to put weapons around him,” a coach said.

Last season, Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. However, a series of late-season losses took the Tigers out of contention for the College Football Playoff, which the Tigers will need to make this year.

A coach said that Nussmeier may find this year harder due to changes to other parts of the roster.

"They’re (LSU) going to take a significant step back on the offensive line, but they’re better at the skill positions.”

LSU's most notable loss is Will Campbell, who has been a strong piece of the offensive line over the last few years. If they can replace him with an equally skilled player, Nussmeier can make the team a contender in the SEC.

