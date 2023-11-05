Garrett Shrader injury update: Latest on Syracuse QB ahead of Week 11 clash

The Syracuse Orange were without the services of quarterback Garrett Shrader in their excruciating 17-10 loss to the Boston College Eagles on Friday. The QB was injured in the Oct. 26 game against Virginia Tech.

In the 41-3 defeat to the Florida State Seminoles on Oct. 14, Shrader was withdrawn in the first half due to extreme dehydration from food poisoning. Dino Barbers, the Syracuse coach, explained the withdrawal of his starting quarterback in his postgame news conference.

“It was one of those things where we were trying to keep him going, trying to keep him going,” Babers said. “But then it just came to a point where he was just getting too weak in the game, and we just needed to make a change.”

Shrader got an undisclosed injury in Syracuse's Week 9 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies, and although he warmed up with the rest of the team before the game against the Boston College Eagles, he did not dress up.

So, what is Garrett Shrader's injury update for Syracuse's Week 11 matchup against Pittsburgh?

Garrett Shrader's injury update

Syracuse coach Dino Barbers likes to play his cards close to his vest when it comes to injuries to his players.

In his Boston College postgame news conference, he had a simple answer when asked whether Shrader would be back from injury this season.

“We don’t know,” Babers said.

Who will replace Garrett Shrader?

Garrett Shrader is 123 of 197 for 1,508 yards, resulting in nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed 316 yards with six touchdowns this season and is a crucial component in the Syracuse Orange cog.

His backup, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, was 7 of 17 for 37 yards while running 67 yards on 12 carries in the game against the Eagles.

In his only other college football start last season against Pittsburgh, Rio-Wilson struggled badly, going 8 of 23 for 120 yards and six sacks.

Boston College safety Cole Batson revealed how the Eagles managed to elicit such a poor game from the Syracuse backup QB.

“We had a really good game plan going in it, showing different things and trying to confuse this backup quarterback,” said Batson. “Especially get him into thinking we’re in a different coverage and then roll into the other, roll the other way, and then get ’em throwing to the spot that they don’t like.”

The other options for the Orange include backup quarterbacks Braden Davis and Luke MacPhail.

With coach Dino Barber's season looking on the verge of imploding, the Syracuse coach will hope to have Garrett Shroder back sooner rather than later to arrest the Oranges' five-game slide.

The Syracuse Orange (4-5, 0-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) take on the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-7, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 11, with kick-off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be shown live on the ACC Network.