Garrett Stover sheds light on "learning process" at Ohio State in the 2024 season

Garrett Stover saw limited action during his freshman year at Ohio State, appearing in five games, mainly with special teams, without recording any statistics. That's mainly because the Buckeyes had a talent-stacked roster on defense, where they fielded the nation's top unit.

With a host of Ohio State defensive players heading to the NFL, Stover has a strong opportunity to earn meaningful playing time in the 2025 season after gaining a year of experience. The linebacker opened up about his first season in Columbus in an exclusive interview with Eleven Warriors.

“I would say the first year was full of ups and downs,” Stover said. “I think it’s a whole learning process. When you first step on campus, you’re seeing how everything runs and look up to the older guys to see how they do things at Ohio State.

“Even someone like me who grew up an Ohio State fan their whole life, there’s still so much to learn. The biggest thing I can improve on football-wise is playing more with my hands and learning the insides and outs of the defense. I hope to play more confident.”

Garrett Stover, the younger cousin of former Ohio State tight end Cade Stover, aims to make an impact in his second year with the Buckeyes. His contribution is bound to be crucial to the depth chart of Ryan Day’s team as it aims to retain the national championship in 2025.

Garrett Stover discusses his offseason plan

Despite the departures from Ohio State' defense, Garrett Stover will face tough competition for playing time in 2025. The Buckeyes boast players like Sonny Styles, Arvell Reese and Payton Pierce, as well as standout freshmen Riley Pettijohn and Tarvos Alford in the linebacker room.

However, Stover has earned the confidence of the Buckeyes coaching staff and believes he can build on his foundation from year one. The rising redshirt freshman told Eleven Warriors what the challenge looks like and his plan this offseason to be in a good position.

“Every day brings something new. Especially at Ohio State, every day’s hard, you have to come ready to work. I want to keep learning the defense and work with coach Mick to get bigger, faster and stronger,” Stover said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how the offseason goes.”

Following the national championship success last season, the Ohio State coaching staff will demand nothing but the best from every player next season. Garrett Stover is ready to live up to expectations as he aims to build a career for himself in the landscape.

