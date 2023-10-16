Gators HC Billy Napier emphasizes on "competitive spirit" of Graham Mertz after Florida managed to pull out a great comeback win in Week 7

Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz was able to lead the team back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Following the 41-39 victory, Gators coach Billy Napier had plenty of praise while discussing his starting quarterback. Speaking at the post-game press conference, the second-year Florida coach stated:

"Some unbelievable plays in the game. Graham Mertz in particular. You can’t help but respect the competitive spirit of the kid, the toughness, the decision making. I just thought he was fantastic. Never flinched. I get to be around the guy every day. I know how much the guy has worked going all the way back to the very beginning of the process. This young man came here on a mission and had a plan. He’s worked. He’s a product of his work."

He continued:

"For him to operate the way he does in our system in the first year, the level of comprehension, the high level of decision making that’s happening out there. I can’t tell you how impressed I am with the kid. I think we’re starting to play better around him, that’s what I would say."

"We’re starting to play a little bit better up front," he added. "The two freshmen tight ends are growing up. We’re getting some play from some receivers. I think ultimately, we’re capable. We can score. I think at times we haven’t been able to execute consistently, but he’s at the center today for sure. Very impressed with him as a person and as a leader." [h/t Gator Country]

Graham Mertz was able to lead the Gators to back-to-back touchdowns, throwing two touchdown passes in the final five minutes, the latter of which came in the final minute. He completed 30 of his 48 passes for 423 yards while throwing three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class has thrived in his first year at Florida after four seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers. He has thrown for 1,897 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just two interceptions while completing 76.2% of his passes. He ranks third in the NCAA and first in the SEC in completion percentage.

Where does Graham Mertz project to be drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Graham Mertz has had, by far, the best season of his collegiate career in his first year as a member of the Florida Gators. Despite this, he is in his fifth year of college and set to turn 23 years old later this season. While he is playing good football, he is projected to go undrafted as things stand.

Although that could change, Mertz does not have a lengthy track record of success. Furthermore, in what figures to be a deep quarterback class, his age brings questions about his upside. While he is projected to go undrafted, Mertz could play his way into a Day 3 selection if he continues to perform at his current level.