Jaden Rashada had filed a lawsuit against Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier, sending the college football world into a spiral. The Georgia QB has accused Napier and top Gators donor Hugh Hathcock, among others, of inducing him to attend the University of Florida with false financial promises. While Rashada had been at legal loggerheads with Napier and others since 2023, this is the biggest NIL-related lawsuit in the system’s history.

The highly sought-after QB prospect had ditched the Miami Hurricane and committed to play for the Gators in November 2022. The lawsuit alleges that Gator Collective reneged on their $13.5 million NIL deal that he had agreed with Hathcock and former football staffer Marcus Castro-Walker. Rashada went to Arizona before heading to Georgia but has persisted with the legal battle since.

CBS Sports reported that Georgia Bulldogs QB Jaden Rashada had filed a lawsuit against Florida Gators HC Billy Napier and others in the Pensacola Division of the U.S. District Court.

The college football world reacted to the lawsuit with various opinions. While some suggested that the Georgia vs. Florida rivalry will be spiced up, others thought that the Gators have no credibility for the future. Here are some reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

“Napier is a disgrace. Fire the entire staff. All of them!” a fan suggested

“Insane he got a deal worth a first round nfl contract,” another fan opined on the matter.

“Not a good look for UF,” a fan said on the lawsuit.

“Could open a lot of floodgates,” another fan wrote.

What does the Jaden Rashada lawsuit against Billy Napier and others entail?

The Jaden Rashada lawsuit against Florida head coach Billy Napier, booster Hugh Hathcock and former staffer Marcus Castro-Walker is the culmination of a chaotic NIL situation.

The lawsuit alleges fraudulent misrepresentation and inducement, aiding and abetting fraud, civil conspiracy to commit fraud, negligent misrepresentation, tortious interference with a business relationship or contract, and aiding and abetting tortious interference. According to the QB, Napier knew full well that the deal would fall through, but he and his staff let Rashada believe that it was coming.

This is an unprecedented action by a college football player against a sitting rival head coach, pointing at the chaos that NIL can sometimes bring. Hathcock’s Velocity Automotive has also been named in the lawsuit. It remains to be seen what comes out of the lawsuit and how it changes the NIL landscape in the future.