  • "Gee, it's almost as if that's been arranged": CFB fans unimpressed with highly-anticipated Arch Manning's Texas vs. Ohio State game

"Gee, it's almost as if that's been arranged": CFB fans unimpressed with highly-anticipated Arch Manning's Texas vs. Ohio State game

By Maliha
Published Aug 05, 2025 11:46 GMT
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Texas at Arizona State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Texas at Arizona State - Source: Imagn

Arch Manning’s Texas has been ranked No. 1 in the first college football coaches' poll of the 2025 season, receiving 28 first-place votes from a panel of FBS head coaches.

Ohio State, which will open its season against the Longhorns on Aug. 30, came in at No. 2 with 20 first-place votes. This marks the first time in history that the top two-ranked programs will meet in a season opener.

However, several fans were not happy with the setup.

"Gee, it's almost as if that's been arranged," a fan said.
"You don’t think this was done intentionally?" another fan said.
"First time ever because the game actually doesn’t matter for playoffs. 10 years ago this game would essentially put the loser on notice that if they lost again they wouldn’t make the playoffs," one fan said.

Some fans were also frustrated by the game's noon ET kickoff time on FOX.

"Banger to open the season and they put it at noon," a fan said.
"Yeah, at flipping Noon! So stupid. Thanks FOX," one fan said.
"If CFB were a serious organization this would be a primetime game," another fan said.

Texas reportedly turned down Ohio State’s request to reschedule the season opener to later in the Labor Day weekend or move it to a primetime slot.

Arch Manning faces high expectations for Texas' season opener against Ohio State

Steve Sarkisian stands alone as the only head coach in college football to reach the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. It set a high bar for quarterback Arch Manning as he steps into the spotlight this year as the starting quarterback.

One of Manning’s biggest early tests will come right out of the gate, as Texas opens the season against Ohio State. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit opened up about the discussion to The Escapist:

“To answer your question about pressure, you have the defending national champs that are always under pressure, especially at home. You have Texas coming in with Steve Sarkisian and with Arch Manning.
"I don’t think it’s a lose-the-game, you’re-out-of-the-playoff kind of game. So I don’t know if it’s that kind of pressure, but I think just the expectations on Arch Manning, he probably has the most pressure.”

Meanwhile, the Walter Camp Football Foundation unveiled its annual preseason watch list on Monday, with Arch Manning earning a spot among the elite. Texas defensive standouts Colin Simmons and Anthony Hill also made the list.

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

