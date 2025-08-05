"Gee, it's almost as if that's been arranged": CFB fans unimpressed with highly-anticipated Arch Manning's Texas vs. Ohio State game

Arch Manning’s Texas has been ranked No. 1 in the first college football coaches' poll of the 2025 season, receiving 28 first-place votes from a panel of FBS head coaches.Ohio State, which will open its season against the Longhorns on Aug. 30, came in at No. 2 with 20 first-place votes. This marks the first time in history that the top two-ranked programs will meet in a season opener.However, several fans were not happy with the setup.&quot;Gee, it's almost as if that's been arranged,&quot; a fan said.&quot;You don’t think this was done intentionally?&quot; another fan said.&quot;First time ever because the game actually doesn’t matter for playoffs. 10 years ago this game would essentially put the loser on notice that if they lost again they wouldn’t make the playoffs,&quot; one fan said.Some fans were also frustrated by the game's noon ET kickoff time on FOX.&quot;Banger to open the season and they put it at noon,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Yeah, at flipping Noon! So stupid. Thanks FOX,&quot; one fan said.&quot;If CFB were a serious organization this would be a primetime game,&quot; another fan said.Texas reportedly turned down Ohio State’s request to reschedule the season opener to later in the Labor Day weekend or move it to a primetime slot.Arch Manning faces high expectations for Texas' season opener against Ohio State Steve Sarkisian stands alone as the only head coach in college football to reach the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. It set a high bar for quarterback Arch Manning as he steps into the spotlight this year as the starting quarterback.One of Manning’s biggest early tests will come right out of the gate, as Texas opens the season against Ohio State. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit opened up about the discussion to The Escapist:“To answer your question about pressure, you have the defending national champs that are always under pressure, especially at home. You have Texas coming in with Steve Sarkisian and with Arch Manning.&quot;I don’t think it’s a lose-the-game, you’re-out-of-the-playoff kind of game. So I don’t know if it’s that kind of pressure, but I think just the expectations on Arch Manning, he probably has the most pressure.”Meanwhile, the Walter Camp Football Foundation unveiled its annual preseason watch list on Monday, with Arch Manning earning a spot among the elite. Texas defensive standouts Colin Simmons and Anthony Hill also made the list.