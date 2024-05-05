“Geez Drake!” - Steve Sarkasian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian reacts to Kendrick Lamar-Drake diss track controversy

The rap world is on fire as Loreal Sarkisian, wife of coach Steve Sarkisian, jumped into the Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud, adding to the list of celebrities joining the already blazing controversy.

Loreal put a story on Instagram reacting to the diss track controversy. She captioned her story,

"...geez Drake!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot via Instagram

The Instagram story comes amid the escalating diss track exchange between the two. The rap battle intensified when Kendrick Lamar dropped "6:16 in LA," which triggered a response from Drake.

His track "Family Matters" didn't hold back, diving into personal territory, especially regarding Lamar's relationship and family life. Drake's lyrics were aimed directly at Lamar's fiancee, Whitney Alford, and their children.

The diss tracks were riddled with personal jabs and not-so-subtle digs, setting the internet ablaze with reactions and debates. As fans and spectators, we now wait for the next move in this ongoing rap battle, one thing is certain: the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef has reached new heights.

Also read: "Different energy now": Jamal Crawford wants Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef to fade after elite rap battle turns personal with fresh releases

Loreal Sarkisian was hyped up for Texas Spring Game

Loreal Sarkisian stole the spotlight at the Texas Spring Game, dazzling fans and paparazzi with her stylish outfit. Known for her fashion sense across the college football scene, Steve Sarkisian’s wife made a return to Darrell K Royal Stadium, sharing snippets from the event on social media.

Loreal sported a chic white top and a trendy blue denim skirt, Loreal posed alongside her husband, capturing the essence of game-day glamor. She tweeted:

“Felt good to be back in DKR this weekend”

Expand Tweet

However, choosing the outfit wasn't easy for Loreal, despite her fashion sense. She confessed to her followers the dilemma of choosing the perfect outfit for the occasion just a day before the game. She asked her 118K followers on IG:

“I have no clue what I’m wearing tomorrow for the spring game.”

Screenshot via Instagram

However, true to her style icon status, she effortlessly pulled off another winning look, much to the delight of Longhorns fans.

Also read: WATCH: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian drops electrifying recap from Texas' 2024 spring game