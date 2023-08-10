Gene Smith's tenure as Ohio State athletic director will come to an end in 2024

Longtime Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith will be retiring at the conclusion of the 2023-24 academic year, he announced at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

Smith has emerged as one of the most influential administrators in college athletics. He joined Ohio State as the university's eighth athletic director in March 2005 and went on to achieve great things.

"I have always believed that a leader seeks to be the right person at the right time in the life of the institution," Smith said. "I believe that July 2024 is the right time to welcome new leadership to build upon what we have achieved and continue to build upon the great tradition of excellence in athletics and business advancement at Ohio State.”

Gene Smith, Athletic Director at The Ohio State University, will retire in July 2024.

Gene Smith shows his appreciation to Ohio State leadership

Without a doubt, Gene Smith's time at Ohio State was largely successful and will be remembered for years to come. The former Notre Dame defensive end took his time during the announcement to appreciate the university for giving him his opportunity.

"I want to thank the leadership of The Ohio State University during my tenure for providing me the opportunity to serve as Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletic Director for the past 18 years," Smith said.

The quest to find his replacement will initiate subsequent to the university's appointment of a new president, expected in November, following the resignation of Kristina Johnson.

"The presidents and many members of the Board of Trustees I have served afforded me the professional opportunity of a lifetime, and I am forever grateful," Smith said.

Gene Smith’s career in college athletics

Gene Smith started his administrative career as an athletic director in college sports with Eastern Michigan from 1986 to 1993. He moved to Iowa State for seven years before his exit in 2000. He then worked for the Arizona State Sun Devils for five year.

With loads of experience in the college sports landscape, he was hired by Ohio State in 2005, and he established a noteworthy prominence with the Buckeyes.

Under Smith's leadership, the Buckeyes have achieved remarkable success, securing 32 team national championships and 117 individual national championships. The university also recorded 115 team titles and 369 individual titles within the Big Ten.