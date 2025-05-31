"Genuinely embarrassing": CFB fans troll Deion Sanders' players' latest academic record as 2025 season inches closer

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders doesn't limit his teachings to the field of football. He's a big advocate for his students to have a good life, and for that, passion for sports sometimes isn't enough. Whoever learns under him needs to be good in academics as well, so that eventually every student can become a valuable member of society.

Ad

Coach Prime was happy to share the academic results of his student athletes on Friday. The program proudly announced that its football team earned a 2.957 GPA for the Spring 2025 semester, marking the highest spring GPA in program history and the second-best overall GPA ever, trailing only last fall’s 3.011.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the post drew criticism and mockery from skeptical fans across social media. One didn’t mince words:

“2.9 is not smart.”

Another added mockingly:

“That’s not even good”

Meanwhile, one fan chimed in with a more subtle jab:

“So I fear this isn’t a flex.”

"Shouldn’t have posted this," another added.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"This is worse than SMU's post," one commented.

Ad

"Ts genuinely embarrassing bru," another said.

Fan reactions

Deion Sanders shares harsh reality for college athletes

Deion Sanders doesn't know how to sugercoat things and is often blunt when it comes to his teachings. While addressing his players on the field, Sanders once said:

Ad

"I don’t like treating y’all like children. We’re trying to raise men," Sanders told his players. "Right now, everything you need is taken care of. How long do y’all think that’s gonna last? When it’s over with, what’s the gameplan?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sanders wants his student athletes to become mature and responsible so as to prepare them for life after college. He said:

"85% of these young men ain’t going pro," meaning he wants athletes to not limit their skills to football only.

“Because I’m wise enough to know that 85% of these young men ain’t going pro," he added during a podcast with Taylor Rooks. "So I get to make sure they get the education in their consistent values of life.”

In Colorado, Deion Sanders advocates for mandatory financial literacy and communication courses for college athletes. He believes that understanding money management and effective communication are crucial for success in any field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place