"Georgia #1 is a f**king joke" - CFB world reacts to AP poll top 25 rankings after Week 4 matchups

The latest AP poll has been released, with the back-to-back defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs maintaining the top spot in the rankings.

Check out the full rankings below:

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Michigan Wolverines

3. Texas Longhorns

4. Ohio State Buckeyes

5. Florida State Seminoles

6. Penn State Nittany Lions

7. Washington Huskies

8. USC Trojans

9. Oregon Ducks

10. Utah Utes

11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

12. Alabama Crimson Tide

13. LSU Tigers

14. Oklahoma Sooners

15. North Carolina Tar Heels

16. Washington State Cougars

17. Duke Blue Devils

18. Miami Hurricanes

19. Oregon State Beavers

20. Ole Miss Rebels

21. Tennessee Volunteers

22. Florida Gators

23. Missouri Tigers

24. Kansas Jayhawks

25. Fresno State Bulldogs

How did college football fans react to the updated AP poll rankings?

College football fans reacted to the updated AP poll rankings by voicing their displeasure.

@justincolef does not believe that the Bulldogs should have kept their ranking:

"Georgia #1 is a f**king joke"

@Martinez050408 believes the Ohio State Buckeyes have benefited from luck:

"Ohio state luckiest team"

@32ozRhuleAid voiced displeasure with the Washington Huskies' ranking:

"Washington not top 5? TRASH LIST"

@MatchupTracker pointed out that the Kansas Jayhawks, who are traditionally a basketball school, are ranked:

"Kansas 😤 Everything School"

@rainy_steve believes the Bulldogs are getting unnecessary hate as their schedule will get considerably tougher in the coming weeks:

"Oh look, Georgia has 4 Top 25 games but everyone said the schedule was soft before any games were actually played."

@JohnRey199 seconded that nation:

"Remember when people said UGA’s schedule was super easy? Well now there’s 4 ranked teams on it"

@CRplusEV shared their top five teams in the nation, leaving off the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs and No.2-ranked Michigan Wolverines:

"1. Ohio St 2. Texas 3. Florida St 4. Washington 5. Oregon"

@_Eddro questioned which conference is the best in the nation:

"According to this poll, which conference is the best? ACC, Big 12, Big 10, Pac-12, or the SEC?"

@julie1gallagher questioned why the Alabama Crimson Tide did not move up more than one spot in the AP poll:

"Also how does Ohio state beat a ranked team by a FIELD GOAL and move up two spots but Bama beats a ranked team by two touchdowns and only moves up one??"

While there will always be complaints about the AP poll, it is important to note that the poll has no bearing on the College Football Playoff. The four teams that reach the postseason will be determined by the College Football Playoff selection committee, which will release its first rankings on Oct. 31.