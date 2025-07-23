  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Georgia commit Chace Calicut arrested: What did Kirby Smart's 2026 class defender do?

Georgia commit Chace Calicut arrested: What did Kirby Smart's 2026 class defender do?

By Maliha
Published Jul 23, 2025 05:32 GMT
Syndication: Online Athens - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Online Athens - Source: Imagn

Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs four-star recruit Chace Calicut has been arrested. Calicut has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony of the second degree.

Ad

The incident occurred on July 6 in Houston. As reported by FOX26, “Two teens from the Houston area are facing charges after a violent road incident involving two other classmates," with the suspects being 17-year-olds Chace Calicut and Isaiah Brice Phillip.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Calicut remains in custody at the Harris County Jail following a court appearance on Tuesday night, where a judge set his bond at $20,000.

Court documents reveal that a teen male was driving with a teen female passenger when he tried avoiding Calicut’s vehicle. However, Calicut reportedly kept pulling alongside their car, and the teen boy claimed he saw Phillip in Calicut’s vehicle aiming a handgun at him.

The teen managed to get away by making a U-turn, but he heard gunshots shortly afterward. Another witness said they saw Phillip firing from the car window.

Ad

Just over two weeks later, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez had announced that Phillip was killed in a separate shooting incident, as multiple gunmen opened fire at a pool party on Liberty River Drive, striking three people. Phillip was among them and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A brief look at Chace Calicut's player profile

Chace Calicut plays for North Shore High School in Houston, Texas. He is the No. 17 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 21 recruit in Texas, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Ad

Calicut committed to Georgia on June 27, picking Kirby Smart's Bulldogs over Texas and Michigan. In an interview with Dawg Nation, he shared the reasons behind picking Georgia:

“Really just Kirby Smart and the development with Donte’ [Williams] and [safeties coach] T-Rob [Travaris Robinson] with those guys up there, they know how to develop DBs. It is a proven fact. They have the most DBs drafted in the last 10, the last five, any years, it is just going to be Georgia at the top.
Ad
"They are just well-respected around the league. NFL scouts come in there all the time and say, ‘I want a Georgia Bulldog. I’m going to take a Georgia Bulldog before a Texas Longhorn or just anything, Ole Miss, they want a Georgia Bulldog.”

Besides Chace Calicut, Georgia has 30 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 2 in the nation.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications