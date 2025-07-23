Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs four-star recruit Chace Calicut has been arrested. Calicut has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony of the second degree.The incident occurred on July 6 in Houston. As reported by FOX26, “Two teens from the Houston area are facing charges after a violent road incident involving two other classmates,&quot; with the suspects being 17-year-olds Chace Calicut and Isaiah Brice Phillip.Calicut remains in custody at the Harris County Jail following a court appearance on Tuesday night, where a judge set his bond at $20,000.Court documents reveal that a teen male was driving with a teen female passenger when he tried avoiding Calicut’s vehicle. However, Calicut reportedly kept pulling alongside their car, and the teen boy claimed he saw Phillip in Calicut’s vehicle aiming a handgun at him.The teen managed to get away by making a U-turn, but he heard gunshots shortly afterward. Another witness said they saw Phillip firing from the car window.Just over two weeks later, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez had announced that Phillip was killed in a separate shooting incident, as multiple gunmen opened fire at a pool party on Liberty River Drive, striking three people. Phillip was among them and was pronounced dead at the scene.A brief look at Chace Calicut's player profileChace Calicut plays for North Shore High School in Houston, Texas. He is the No. 17 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 21 recruit in Texas, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.Calicut committed to Georgia on June 27, picking Kirby Smart's Bulldogs over Texas and Michigan. In an interview with Dawg Nation, he shared the reasons behind picking Georgia:“Really just Kirby Smart and the development with Donte’ [Williams] and [safeties coach] T-Rob [Travaris Robinson] with those guys up there, they know how to develop DBs. It is a proven fact. They have the most DBs drafted in the last 10, the last five, any years, it is just going to be Georgia at the top.&quot;They are just well-respected around the league. NFL scouts come in there all the time and say, ‘I want a Georgia Bulldog. I’m going to take a Georgia Bulldog before a Texas Longhorn or just anything, Ole Miss, they want a Georgia Bulldog.”Besides Chace Calicut, Georgia has 30 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 2 in the nation.