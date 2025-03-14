Georgia fans argue over Kirby Smart’s comments on QB Ryan Puglisi

Georgia fans are annoyed over Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart's latest comments around quarterback Ryan Puglisi.

Puglisi has been with the Bulldogs for a year and will compete for the starting job. However, while speaking with 92.9 The Game on Wednesday morning, Smart seemed to indicate Puglisi still has more work to do to learn the offense.

“He does have a long way to go in terms of learning exactly what we're asking him to do," Smart said, "the command of the offense, the volume of the offense. He's getting better at all those things."

After Smart's comments, some Bulldogs fans seemed annoyed, and one wanted to know why Puglisi still hasn't learned the offense.

"Why does it take 3+ years to get the offense as UGA QB?! That’s not the case other places. Disappointing!" a fan wrote.

Others seem to agree with Smart's comments, as they want their quarterback to be 100% confident in the play calls and system.

Other fans also believe that means Gunner Stockton will be the Bulldogs starting quarterback.

"Looks like Gunner is firmly in control of the starting job, glad we can put all this Pulglisi talk to rest, never deserved the time of day," a fan wrote.

"Yall know Kirby has loyalty issues especially when it comes to QB i.e. Fromm over Fields. Gunner over Pugs, but Pugs is more talented not even close," a fan added.

Ultimately, after Carson Beck transferred to Miami, many Georgia fans expect Stockton to be the team's starting quarterback going forward.

Puglisi was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024 and the top quarterback in the class. Georgia's QB room also includes Ryan Montgomery and Hezekiah Millender.

Kirby Smart says QB job is up for grabs

Although many Bulldogs fans thought Kirby Smart's latest comments meant Gunner Stockton would be the starting QB, he says it is an open competition.

"As far as quarterback, it's just like every other position," Smart said. "Every day, you're fighting and trying to compete with the other guy. You think it's coach speak, but it's really not, in the spring, there is no depth chart. It's about getting reps, we got 4's getting reps this spring."

The competition will likely come down to Stockton and Puglisi, but many fans expect the veteran QB in Stockton to win the QB1 job out of camp.

Georgia opens its 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Marshall.

