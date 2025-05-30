Georgia HC Kirby Smart vs Texas HC Steve Sarkisian: Who's on the hotter seat going into 2025 CFB season?

Kirby Smart and Steve Sarkisian are two of the most recognizable head coaches in college football, and neither is on the hot seat just yet. However, there is some pressure on both of their programs to perform at a high level in 2025.

While neither coach is believed to be on thin ice, after all, both Georgia and Texas made the College Football Playoff, on programs with such high expectations, there is always little margin for error.

Both teams have made the College Football Playoff multiple times in the last handful of years. So, which coach could be in the hot seat and what is the outlook for Kirby Smart and Steve Sarkisian in 2025?

Georgia and Kirby Smart trying to make another deep run

The Georgia Bulldogs are two years removed from winning their second straight national title. Could a third straight year without winning a CFP game land Kirby Smart in the hot seat?

It seems unlikely, at least for the time being. Smart is one of two active head coaches with multiple national titles, and he seems to have as good job security as any coach in college football.

Still, in Athens, where the program is suddenly expected to play for the championship every year, the pressure could ramp up, especially if the Bulldogs fail to make the CFP.

Georgia has lost a lot of talent since their last championship team. They will also be breaking in a new starting quarterback after Carson Beck bolted for Miami. Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi are still untested.

The Bulldogs are still favorites to make it to the CFP, but if they take a step back, could the seat get warmer for Kirby Smart?

Do high expectations put Steve Sarkisian on the hot seat?

The Texas Longhorns have made the CFP semifinal the last two seasons, but haven't been able to take the next step. After losses to Washington and Ohio State in the semifinals the last two years, respectively, Sarkisian might be in the hot seat if Texas doesn't break through again.

Some talented players left through the NFL draft, including first-round picks Kelvin Banks, Jahdae Barron and Matthew Golden. The Longhorns also lost starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, but his spot will be taken by Arch Manning. Still, they bring back one of the most talented and experienced squads in college football.

The quarterback enters the season among the favorites to win the Heisman. In fact, the lofty expectations surrounding Manning make the seat warmer for the coach. With some other programs in transition, if Sarkisian and the Longhorns fall short this season, he could be on the hot seat.

Whose seat is hotter: Kirby Smart's or Steve Sarkisian's?

While neither Kirby Smart nor Steve Sarkisian is believed to be in the hot seat, there is pressure on both teams to perform. If they underperform, there is an important difference between the coaches.

Smart has already won in Georgia, breaking a drought of over 30 years. Sarkisian is yet to win a title at Austin. Until he wins a national championship, there will be extra pressure on the Texas coach.

