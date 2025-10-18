  • home icon
  Georgia injury report (Week 8): Latest update on Earnest Greene III, Juan Gaston and more

Georgia injury report (Week 8): Latest update on Earnest Greene III, Juan Gaston and more

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 18, 2025 08:35 GMT
Georgia
Georgia's Earnest Greene and Juan Gaston

The No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs will host the No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels in Athens in Week 8 of college football action. The Rebels have had a flawless season so far (6-0), while the Bulldogs (5-1) lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 6 to break their 33-game home winning streak.

The Georgia injury report dropped on Friday and there are some significant names on it before one of the SEC's most anticipated clashes. Safety Kyron Jones sustained a foot injury during practice and will be out against the Rebels. He has made 24 tackles this season and was critical in the Bulldogs' win against the Auburn Tigers last week, when he recovered a goal-line fumble.

"Georgia redshirt sophomore safety Kyron Jones has been diagnosed with a foot injury that will keep him out indefinitely," the school said in a statement. "Under the guidance of UGA’s medical staff, he will consult with some of the nation’s leading specialists to determine the best course of treatment."
Tackles Earnest Greene (back) and Juan Gaston (ankle) were listed as probable on the latest Bulldogs' injury report and got positive reviews from coach Kirby Smart. In contrast, offensive lineman Monroe Freeling, who had been dealing with an ankle injury, was not listed.

"All three of those guys have been practicing, doing a good job," Kirby Smart said. "Continuing to work today and trying to get as healthy as they can."
The Georgia injury report is as follows:

  • Wide receiver Thomas Blackshear: Out (groin)
  • Offensive lineman Malachi Toliver: Out
  • Tight end Ethan Barbour: Out (ankle)
  • Wide receiver Talyn Taylor: Out (upper body)
  • Safety Kyron Jones: Out (foot)
  • Offensive lineman Earnest Greene: Probable (leg)
  • Offensive lineman Juan Gaston: Probable

Georgia coach gives positive injury news

During his weekly news conference before the Georgia Bulldogs' clash against the Ole Miss Rebels, coach Kirby Smart gave a positive update about the team's leading rusher, Chauncey Bowens, who suffered a calf injury last weekend.

“It bothered him some," Smart said. “It bothered him some last week, but it never got to the point he wasn’t going to be able to play. But he was as effective probably early. We weren’t effective. I don’t know that it was him. But we struggled to run the ball a little bit early. When those other guys got going, we went with those guys. But he should be fine. He should be ready to go this week.”

In contrast, the Rebels' injury report is sparse, with safety Ladarian Clardy (out), wide receiver Devin Price (probable) and running back Logan Diggs (probable) the only concerns.

