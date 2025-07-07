Georgia legend passes over Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier while naming best SEC QB for 2025 season

Arch Manning of Texas and Garrett Nussmeier of LSU are two of the biggest Heisman Trophy favorites ahead of the 2025 college football season. Both Manning and Nussmeier play in the SEC, but Georgia Bulldogs legend Aaron Murray doesn't think either of them will be the best QB in the conference in 2025.

Ad

On Sunday, On3 Sports asked followers on X (formerly Twitter) who will be the best SEC QB next season. The five choices were Manning, Nussmeier, Florida's DJ Lagway, Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia, and other.

Murray, who is the SEC's career passing touchdowns leader, shared his answer:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Lagway. But where is Sellers on the list?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Lagway had 1,915 passing yards with 12 TDs and nine interceptions in 12 games as a freshman for Florida, which finished 8-5.

Murray is also of the opinion that South Carolina star LaNorris Sellers should be on the list. As a redshirt freshman for the Gamecocks last season, Sellers threw for 2,534 yards and had 25 total touchdowns.

Peyton Manning praises Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier after passing academy performance

Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier are aiming to lead their respective programs to the pinnacle of college football. Manning is keen on leading the Texas Longhorns to a national championship, while Nussmeier is looking to achieve the same with a stacked LSU Tigers roster in what's likely to be his last season of playing collegiate football.

Ad

During the offseason, the two attended the Manning Passing Academy, headed by Arch's uncle, Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show last week, Manning came away impressed with the two SEC QBs.

“I’m excited to watch Arch play,” Manning said. “He threw the ball really well at the camp. He and Garrett Nussmeier at our three throwing exhibitions really threw the ball well — all the quarterbacks throw the ball well.

Ad

"It’s impressive. They make throws that I can’t even think about making. Arch made a throw the other day that I’d have to hit the cutoff man to get the ball to the actual receiver.”

Like Murray, Peyton Manning also mentioned LaNorris Sellers, who attended the camp along with Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier.

Arch Manning is preparing for his third season with the Texas Longhorns. However, this will be his first season as Steve Sarkisian's undisputed starting quarterback following the departure of Quinn Ewers to the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.