Georgia mascot UGA X dies: What happened to beloved Bulldogs star Que?

The Georgia Bulldogs announced team mascot UGA X died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday.

UGA X was born on May 27, 2013, and began his tenure as the mascot on Nov. 21, 2015, before a Georgia-Georgia Southern football game.

On Tuesday morning, the school announced that UGA X, also known as Que died.

"We are saddened to announce that Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this morning.

"Born May 27, 2013, he formally began his tenure in a collaring ceremony at the Georgia-Georgia Southern football game on Nov. 21, 2015. Que retired following the 2022 season after becoming the most decorated of all the Bulldog mascots. He compiled a football record of 91-18, presided over two SEC titles, the 2021 and 2022 College Football Playoff national championships, and seven New Year’s Six bowl appearances.

"He will always be remembered as a Damn Good Dawg."

As the school writes, during his tenure as the team mascot, UGA X went 91-18 and saw the football program win two national titles.

How did UGA X get the mascot job?

On the Georgia Bulldogs' team website, the school explained how UGA X became the school's mascot.

After Uga IX retired as the mascot in 2014, the school held an audition, and Uga X, the grandson of Uga IX was formally crowned as his successor.

"Uga IX officially retired as the Bulldogs’ mascot at the end of the 2014 season. After a three-month ‘audition’ in that role, his grandson ‘Que’ was formally crowned as his successor in a collaring ceremony prior to the Georgia- Georgia Southern game on Nov. 21, 2015.

"During his audition, he made appearances at the Countdown to Kickoff event in July 2015, as well as Picture Day in August, before presiding over the entirety of the 2015 football season. Que capped his inaugural season by leading the team to a 24-17 victory over Penn State at the 2016 Taxslayer Bowl. Que was two and half years old when he began his reign as Georgia’s beloved mascot in 2015."

Georgia's current mascot is Uga XI aka Boom.