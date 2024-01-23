Georgia NCAA violations range from flowers and balloons in hotel to impermissible coaching

The Georgia Bulldogs have reported 17 Level III violations across nine sports programs, according to a report from OnlineAthens.

Per the report, the violations happened from July 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023, and are considered isolated or limited in nature.

Georgia had violations in the football program, basketball, gymnastics, baseball, tennis, women’s golf and equestrian programs.

What did Georgia's football program do?

The Georgia Bulldogs football program had four violations, including two due to recruiting.

The report indicates that a coach called a rising senior in a violation listed from June 26, and he was barred from contacting the recruit for 14 days. The other recruiting violation occurred when a coach phoned a junior on Feb. 14. However, it was not during the window where coaches can call juniors, so Georgia could not contact the recruit by phone or electronically for another seven days.

The other two violations the football program allegedly committed was a noncoaching staff member who participated in a practice drill, which left Georgia to exceed the countable coach limit. The final violation was from August 2022 and 2023 as players received compensation that “marginally exceeded” expenses for appearing at a charity event.

Georgia last season went 13-1 but lost in the SEC championship game to the Alabama Crimson Tide and didn't make the College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs won the Orange Bowl 63-3 over FSU.

What other violations did Georgia commit?

Another notable violation the Georgia Bulldogs athletics department reportedly committed was the gymnastics team arranging flower arrangements and balloons in recruit's hotel rooms during a visit.

Due to the violation, the gymnastics staff had to count that as a contact with a recruit.

The other violation for the gymnastics department was contacting a potential recruit on social media before the permitted date.

Finally, a Georgia baseball coach was kept from recruiting for two weeks after three juniors came for an unofficial visit before the permissible date.

None of the violations were deemed severe, so Georgia won't face more punishment than what has already been reported.