The sister of Georgia QB Carson Beck uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram account today, which she captioned: "Album: life in Athens🫶🏻." In the first photo, Kylie was seen posing with her brother, while the succeeding snaps showed her getting ready for a shoot.

She reshared the post on her Instagram story with a special message that read:

"Best friend & brother all in one!"

Kylie has been a steady supporter of her brother's accomplishments, and often supports him by penning messages on social media. She is also preparing to make her debut as one of the Georgia Bulldogs cheerleaders in the upcoming football season.

Earlier this month, Kylie was featured in a commercial with her brother for his latest deal with a private charter company. She shared via Instagram comments how "grateful" she was to have that opportunity.

SEC coach hails Carson Beck as one of the most talented quarterbacks in college football

Carson Beck is entering the second season as the starting QB for the Georgia Bulldogs. Moreover, he is seen as a top contender for this year's Heisman Trophy award.

Talking about Beck's strengths and accomplishments, an anonymous SEC coach praised the quarterback in a roundup by ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg.

"He's the most talented quarterback in our league. He's a little bit skinny, but he's got the height, he's got great arm action, great velocity. He sees the field really well, and you could just tell, in the second half of the season, his confidence really grew being their quarterback. And they put the game in his hand. Prior to the Auburn game, they didn't really trust him."

In the second half of the 2023 season, Beck's confidence grew and Georgia put the game in his hands. He made significant progress in his first full offseason as the entrenched starter, with a focus on being present at the moment.

The QB1 set Georgia's single season record for completion percentage (72.4%), and had the third-most passing yards in the country (3,941). He had the second-most passing yards in a single season at Georgia, just behind Stetson Bennett's 2022 total.

Beck and the Bulldogs will face the Clemson Tigers on August 31, giving the QB another chance to show his football prowess before declaring for the 2025 NFL draft.

