Georgia QB Gunner Stockton drops a cryptic answer on whether Carson Beck told him about the transfer portal decision

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton says Carson Beck never told him he was going into the transfer portal. Beck could have declared for the draft or returned to college, and he opted to enter the transfer portal and go to Miami. However, his backup QB in Stockton says Beck never even told him he was leaving Georgia until he did.

"He was busy," Stockton said.

It was an honest response from Stockton, as Beck didn't even inform his teammate that he was leaving Georgia.

However, Beck was quick to make a decision, as after entering the transfer portal, he quickly landed in Miami. Beck received an NIL package that pays him $4 million in 2025, according to CBS Sports.

Beck went 290-for-448 for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions at Georgia last season. He was part of the Bulldogs' back-to-back national championship teams but was the backup.

Gunner Stockton in QB competition at Georgia

After Carson Beck transferred to Miami, the expectation was that Gunner Stockton would be the starter.

However, Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart says there will be competition between Stockton and Ryan Puglisi. Regardless of who wins the job, Smart says the quarterback has to execute.

"Talent at quarterback is a beautiful thing," Smart said to Josh Pate, via AthlonSports. "(But) you have to be able to go out and execute at that position. There's a lot of positions that you can take talent over seniority. At quarterback, you got to take the guy that gives you the best chance to win the game. That includes talent. That includes decision-making. Because that position can get you beat faster than it can win the game."

Gunner Stockton did replace Beck, who suffered an injury in the SEC Championship Game against Texas and led the Bulldogs to an OT win. In the SEC Championship, he went 12-for-16 for 71 yards, and one interception. He then started in the college football playoff going 20-for-32 for 234 yards and one touchdown in the quarterfinal loss to Notre Dame.

Puglisi, meanwhile, is a redshirt freshman and will be the main competition for Stockton for the starting quarterback job at Georgia in 2025. The Bulldogs will open its 2025 college football season on August 30 against Marshall.

