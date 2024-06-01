"Georgia is really the new Alabama": 5-star CB DJ Pickett makes bold comparison between Kalen DeBoer and Kirby Smart's teams

DJ Pickett is a five-star prospect from the state of Florida. One of the top-ranked players in the country, Pickett has spent this weekend with the LSU Tigers.

However, the Tigers are not the only team interested in the services of Pickett. One of the many teams in contention is the Georgia Bulldogs. Pickett spoke to On3.com on Saturday about the Bulldogs and said:

"I feel like Georgia is the new Alabama."

In 2023, Pickett recorded 31 tackles and one interception. He also played wide receiver, obtaining 1,033 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns.

DJ Pickett is a highly wanted player, and he will benefit from an experienced Bulldogs defense if he were to commit to them.

Bulldogs lost safety Javon Bullard in the 2024 NFL draft, and his role will likely be filled by Malaki Starks, a junior.

Starks will be a senior at the time when Pickett enters college football. He will learn from him and work alongside prospect KJ Bolden, who plays his rookie year this year.

Pickett said in his interview with On3.com that he will make an official visit to the Bulldogs later this month. The visit will help him make his mind up on whether he will call Athens, Georgia, his home for the next few years.

Is Georgia the new Alabama as DJ Pickett said?

The Georgia Bulldogs have had an incredible last few seasons under head coach Kirby Smart. They won back-to-back national championships, with their second championship won via an undefeated season. This is a feat that was expected from the Crimson Tide during Nick Saban's time there.

The Bulldogs were set to win their third championship in a row in 2023 and were undefeated going into their SEC championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama won this game, and the Bulldogs' hopes ended.

However, this win for the Crimson Tide may only be a blip in the progress that the Bulldogs have made in recent years, and they are likely to have the upper hand over their SEC rivals in 2024.

Alabama is going into this season after an off-season of changes. There is no more Nick Saban, and his decision to retire caused a few of the team's star players to enter the transfer portal, with some heading to the Bulldogs.

Georgia has had no problems in the offseason, and its squad only got stronger. It is more than able to compete with the Crimson Tide and has the potential to beat them in 2024.

Do you agree with DJ Pickett's thought that Georgia is the new Alabama?