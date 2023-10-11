Georgia's Brock Bowers draws comparisons to legendary NFL TE's Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce within 6 weeks; CFB world reacts

Brock Bowers has had a great start to the season, likely solidifying his standing as a potential top-five pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The Georgia Bulldogs tight end has reportedly drawn comparisons to legendary tight ends such as Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce. NFL Rookie Watch shared the news, while also providing a glimpse at just how dominant Bowers has been this season, tweeting:

"Brock Bowers looks like one of the best TE’s college football has seen through six games: • 37 receptions (1st among TE’s) • 545 receiving yards (1st among TE’s) • 375 YAC (1st among TE’s) • 26 first downs (1st among TE’s) • 16 missed tackles forced (1st among TE’s) • 4 receiving TD’s (T-2nd among TE’s) Many NFL scouts reportedly believe Bowers is “comparable” to names like Travis Kelce and Rob Grownkowski. The Bulldogs TE is making quite the case to be in the Heisman conversation 😳"

Fans reacted to the news by praising Bowers' efforts. @beansallthetime claimed that the Bulldogs tight end has no comparison:

"Brock Bowers is the next Brock Bowers. He had speed, strength, and can line up just about anywhere. He’s a generational talent."

@HamDawg115 shared a similar notion:

"Brock Bowers is only comparable to Brock Bowers. In a league of his own."

@FFB_Fanatics bestowed some of the highest praise possible on Bowers:

"Best TE prospect of all time"

@norvellnoles noted that Gronkowski and Kelce did not play the position similar to one another:

"How could one be comparable to Gronk AND Kelce? They play completely separate styles of football, that said, bowers does remind me of Gronk"

@TheRFLShow predicted that Bowers will be selected in the top-five of the 2024 NFL Draft:

"He has to be a top-5 pick right? 1. Williams 2. QB 3. Marvin Harrison Jr 4. Bowers 5. QB"

How has Brock Bowers performed in his college career?

Brock Bowers joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He made an immediate impact as a true freshman, finishing with 56 receptions for 882 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Bowers also had four carries for 56 yards and one touchdown.

He was named a second-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Freshman of the Year as the Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The following season, Bowers caught 63 passes for 942 yards and seven touchdowns. He also ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Bowers was named a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC, while also winning the John Mackey Award as the nation's best tight end. Furthermore, the Bulldogs were able to repeat as national champions.

In six games this season, he has 37 receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns. He has added seven yards and a touchdown on four carries.