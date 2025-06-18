Georgia's Kirby Smart sends 2-word message after beating Billy Napier and Marcus Freeman with latest 6’7" 4-star recruit's commitment

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is hyped up after landing the commitment of four-star offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko, as part of the class of 2026. The 6-foot-7, 295-pound prospect from South Garner High School in Durham, North Carolina, chose the Bulldogs over Billy Napier's Florida, Dabo Swinney's Clemson and Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame.

Soon after Ogboko committed to UGA on Wednesday, Smart posted a two-word message on X.

"Go Dawgs !!" Smart tweeted on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Coach Kirby Smart @KirbySmartUGA LINK Go Dawgs !!

Trending

"I think they fit me perfectly," Ogboko said after committing to Georgia.

Ogboko is Georgia's 17th commitment for the 2026 class. He had offers from more than 30 different schools.

In his junior year at South Garner, Ogboko played at left tackle, making 60 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, four quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles on defense. He also played on the Bulldogs' basketball team.

After visiting Georgia on June 6, Ogboko explained how he could be an important player for them in the future.

"I'm a priority for them," Ogboko said. "I'm the No. 1 tackle on the board for them, so they really want me bad, so I'm a top priority for them."

Ogboko's elder brother, Nnamdi Ogboko, is a redshirt freshman defensive tackle at Georgia. He reportedly played a big role in convincing Ekene to commit to UGA.

Georgia HC Kirby Smart opens up on QB1 battle for 2025 season

Georgia HC Kirby Smart - Source: Imagn

Last month, Georgia coach Kirby Smart discussed the team's QB1 battle between Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi. One of the two is expected to replace Carson Beck, who transferred to Miami this offseason.

“It’s what we believe is the process of growing kids up and getting them better. And he’s been in the program for a while,” Smart said of Stockton. “Now Puglisi’s in those same footsteps. And he gets a chance to compete."

Smart also said that Puglisi has an opportunity to get the QB1 spot in Georgia next season.

“We’ve got a young kid coming up that has not had many real reps,” Smart said. “He didn’t go through spring last year. This was his first real spring in Puglisi. He’s coming up, getting better.”

Georgia wrapped up spring practice in April. Stockton took most of the reps with the first-team offense during the team’s spring game, suggesting that he could be the Bulldogs' QB1 at the start of the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.