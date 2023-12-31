The Orange Bowl is just halfway, but it seems like it's going to be a blowout loss for Florida State Seminoles, who controversially missed out on the College Football Playoffs. The game has been dominated on both sides of the field by the Georgia Bulldogs.

At halftime, the Bulldogs lead the game with a 42-3 scoreline. This is the biggest halftime lead in the history of the Orange Bowl, and it doesn't look like the Seminoles will be able to turn this around. It's undoubtedly been a brilliant response from Georgia to their disappointing playoff exclusion.

The scoreline has many fans of the Southeastern Conference making fun of the Seminoles online, believing that the weakness of the team is why they missed out on the CFP, with Alabama gaining the spot instead.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions of the fans:

Florida State has a decimated team in the Orange Bowl

While Georgia’s performance in the Orange Bowl has been brilliant, it’s worth noting that they are playing against a decimated Florida State. The Seminoles haven’t fielded most of their starters for the bowl game, which has been highly advantageous to the Bulldogs.

Florida State Football

Following the disappointing exclusion from the playoffs, a good number of Florida State players opted out of the bowl games. The Seminoles finished the regular season without a defeat and went on to secure the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship against Louisville.

Top players in the Seminoles team who are not playing in the Orange Bowl include Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson, Jared Verse, Trey Benson, Fabien Lovett, Renardo Green, Jarrian Jones and Akeem Dent among others.

Without a doubt, the Bulldogs are having an easy ride in a game that could have been a blockbuster.

Georgia recorded no opt-out for the game

Georgia Football

In what has become a rare occurrence in college football, Georgia had no opt-out ahead of the Orange Bowl game, which has aided the momentum of the team. Kirby Smart made it known that he wasn't involved in ensuring this.

"The leaders of the team spearheaded that. I stayed out of it. I met with each player who was draft eligible and the seniors, and I was very honest. Then they had to make a decision with their family. But they want to go out on top. They don't want their last Georgia outing to be the SEC championship."

It's worth noting that Brock Bowers and Amarius Mims did not travel with the Bulldogs team as both players have been contending with ankle injuries throughout the regular season.

