Georgia Spring Game 2024: Date, Schedule, Time, TV Channel & More

The Georgia Bulldogs spring practices are underway, and their Spring Game is coming up.

Georgia is set to wrap up its spring practice with their 2024 Spring Game on Apr. 13. The Spring Game, also known as G-Day, will give fans a chance to watch some key players and get a look at the roster ahead of the 2024 college football season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game Date & Time

The Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game will take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens and will be open to the public.

Tickets to Georgia's spring game can be had for as low as $7 on resale websites like StubHub. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and SEC Network.

Kirby Smart says Georgia is headed in the right direction

The Spring Game will see plenty of interesting camp battles, while fans can see Carson Beck returning to school.

Beck was last year's starting quarterback. In spring practices Smart has been impressed with the team, saying:

"I am excited about where our team is headed. I am really excited about this group. We have had three practices, two shorts and one full-pad practice on Saturday. We will get to be in pads today and keep things rolling. There is a lot of competition out there.

"As a whole, the overall field is probably a little younger than I remember in the past. Maybe it is the total number of new players, in terms of mid-years.

"I think we are up a little bit in mid-years. We have broken a record every year with more mid-years, in addition to the portal guys. It is a lot of new faces out there. That is the biggest difference. They are progressing well and practicing well."

One of the more notable battles to watch in Georgia's Spring Game is the offensive line battle. The Bulldogs have Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss returning to school as Georgia will have to find the right five to protect Carson Beck.

The Bulldogs open their 2024 season on Aug. 31 against the Clemson Tigers. Georgia will have key games against Alabama, Texas, Florida, Ole Miss and Tennessee this season.

Poll : Do you think Georgia will win the SEC? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion