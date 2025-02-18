Georgia State expected to bring in Travis Pearson as next DC coach 

Georgia State is set to hire Travis Pearson as its next defensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Pearson, currently Troy’s cornerbacks coach, has informed the Trojans he is leaving to take over the Panthers’ defense.

Georgia State head coach Dell McGee moved quickly to fill the vacancy after Deron Wilson departed for Florida. Pearson brings three decades of coaching experience, including leadership roles at Troy, Alabama State, Alabama A&M and South Alabama.

Travis Pearson’s coaching background:

Troy (2022-present): Cornerbacks Coach

Alabama State (2019-2021): Defensive Coordinator

Alabama A&M (2016-2017): Defensive Coordinator

South Alabama (2014-2015): Defensive Coordinator

South Alabama (2013): Linebackers Coach

At Troy, Pearson coached standout cornerback Reddy Steward, a two-time All-Sun Belt First Team selection (2022, 2023). As Alabama State’s defensive coordinator in 2019, he led the SWAC in pass defense (167.2 ypg) and ranked fourth in scoring defense (27.4 ppg). In 2014, his South Alabama defense finished fourth in the Sun Belt in both yards and points allowed.

Pearson replaces Wilson, who left for Florida just a month after being hired to replace Kevin Sherrer. Georgia State struggled defensively in 2024, finishing 113th in total defense and 116th in scoring defense, allowing 33.8 ppg. The Panthers also ranked 111th nationally in yards per play allowed (6.23).

With Pearson on board, Georgia State’s coaching staff is complete ahead of spring practice in early March. The annual Spring Game will take place at Center Parc Stadium in April.

Gators set to hire Georgia State DC Deron Wilson

The Florida Gators are set to hire Georgia State defensive coordinator Deron Wilson as their defensive backs coach, sources told Gator Country. Wilson, who previously worked at UF in 2022 as a quality control coach focusing on cornerbacks, replaces Will Harris, who left for Miami.

Wilson briefly held the defensive coordinator role at Georgia State after spending two seasons as Arkansas’ secondary coach. His first year with the Razorbacks in 2023 was a breakout campaign. The secondary, one of the team’s most improved units, helped Arkansas rank fourth in the SEC in passing defense (202.8 ypg) — the program’s best mark since 2011.

The unit’s 12 interceptions ranked third in the conference, and its four pick-sixes tied for the FBS lead. Arkansas’ defense scored five total touchdowns, including Jaylon Braxton’s fumble return in the win over Florida. Braxton, who tallied 20 tackles and a team-high eight pass breakups, earned Freshman All-SEC honors under Wilson’s watch.

The Razorbacks struggled in 2024, surrendering 246.9 passing ypg — 111th nationally and last in the SEC. Now, Deron Wilson returns to Gainesville, aiming to revitalize a Gators secondary that ranked 100th in passing defense last season.

