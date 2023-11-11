Georgia Week 11 injury report: Updates on Brock Bowers, E.J. Lightsey and more

The No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC, No. 2 CFP) is looking to remain undefeated against No. 10 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1, No. 9), but the Bulldogs' Week 11 injury report is interesting to look at. Star tight end Brock Bowers is one of the top players to pay close attention to, as he could potentially return on Saturday.

With a huge Southeastern Conference matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels, let's look at the Bulldogs' injury report.

Georgia football: Injury report for Week 11

The Georgia Bulldogs are like any other FBS program as they are dealing with injuries to several important players dealing with injuries.

Brock Bowers

The most significant injury update comes from tight end Brock Bowers as he approaches a quicker timeline of returning from a high ankle sprain. Bowers elected to undergo TightRope surgery in mid-October to shorten the recovery time to four to six weeks. Saturday marks 26 days after surgery, and according to his father, the tight end could suit up against the Rebels.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has discussed how Bowers has returned to practice and is beginning to show some explosiveness throughout his running. He will be officially listed as questionable for the Week 11 game against the Ole Miss Rebels.

E.J. Lightsey

Georgia linebacker E.J. Lightsey has not been able to play much this season as he suffered a shoulder and back injury during the season's opening game. Coach Smart provided some information that Lightsey has not practiced completely yet but is progressing.

"He's been a lot better the last two weeks, still not able to completely practice, but working his way back in," Smart said. "Should hopefully be able to be back out there and practicing in the next couple weeks."

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Dumas-Johnson suffered a forearm injury in the 30-21 victory over the Missouri Tigers, and he will be out for the unforeseeable future. Kirby Smart did not relay more updates on his status.

"As far as Pop (Jamon Dumas-Johnson), still not sure how long it'll be, how long his absence will be," Smart said. "He's going to try to find some innovative ways to get back and be able to play, but won't know the extent of that until a couple more days."

It sounds like he will not be available for this game, but there has not been an official announcement yet.