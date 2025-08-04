Colorado coach Deion Sanders shared in late July that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer, and had surgery in May to remove the organ, and is now considered cancer-free.He had been recovering at his home in Texas for the past few months. During this time, he missed several events, including Colorado’s summer football camps. Sanders kept his health concerns private but hinted on a podcast in May that it was “on a whole other level.” At that point, he had already lost 14 pounds.Despite his condition, Coach Prime was in good spirits after his surgery, as seen on Deion Sanders Jr.'s uploaded clip on Sunday. In the video dated May 21, he was driving and singing along to Deion Jr.’s rap song “5 for 5.”Fans on X couldn’t get enough of the video.“He wanna do your adlibs 😂😂 get prime in the booth,” a fan said.“Damn sometimes I wish I was part of the family, need to make a family how Deion did,” another fan wrote.“Nah, Prime was getting ready to go off! Why you cut it?!” a fan commented.Similar comments followed.“Prime is one man I would love to spend a day with. You have no idea how lucky you are that you were born his son. He’s a great man. A great father. A GOAT athlete. True stuff of legends.” one fan said.“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 come on Bucky. We know he went in the studio n dropped that heat to that beat tho,” a fan wrote.“Coach done shook all the way back. Bucky you a real one 🤞🏽🙏🏽🦬🦬🦬🦬 fr!!!” one fan commented.Deion Sanders will continue to lead the Buffs in 2025Now that preseason camp has begun and his health is getting better, Deion Sanders is back in Boulder with his team. During the press conference in July, he told the media that he would remain as coach and lead the Buffaloes into the 2025 season.“I don’t have to rely on them (his coaching staff). I’m back, baby.”He signed a contract extension in March that keeps him with Colorado through 2029. The Buffs will begin their new season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech at Folsom Field.