“Get some help”: CFB fans react as Titans HC Brian Callahan draws likeness between Shedeur Sanders and Joe Burrow

Shedeur Sanders will be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the 2025 NFL draft. The Tennessee Titans have the first pick in the upcoming draft, and they'll most likely use that pick on a new franchise QB.

Hence, it surely raised some eyebrows when Titans head coach Brian Callahan compared Sanders to Cincinnati Bengals superstar Joe Burrow.

"People had questions about Burrow’s arm strength in general coming out," Callahan told ESPN's Turron Davenport. "One of the things that makes Joe so unique, and I think you can probably put Shedeur in the same conversation."

Here's what the college world had to say.

A fan shared Michael Jordan's "Stop It, Get Some Help" GIF.

A fan said,

"Only similarities is both of their fathers were college coaches."

Another added,

"Absolutely nothing alike lol"

Other fans found the comparison hilarious:

One fan summed it up by saying,

"lol"

How did Shedeur Sanders and Joe Burrow perform in their last year in college?

Shedeur Sanders entered the 2024 season with a chip on his shoulder. Coach Prime's youngest son endured a tough first season with the Buffaloes, which finished with a 4-8 record in 2023.

However, Sanders and the Buffaloes made a massive improvement in the 2024 regular season. Sanders ended the season with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He led the side to a 9-3 regular season record.

Joe Burrow had a phenomenal final season at the collegiate level with the LSU Tigers. Burrow led the Tigers to a national championship, and the team is considered one of the greatest in college football history.

Burrow led the Tigers' title charge with a stat line of 5,671 passing yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions. He rushed for 368 yards and five TDs.

What is Shedeur Sanders' player comp entering the NFL?

Shedeur Sanders has a versatile skill set, and it's hard to compare him to just one professional football player. However, his time with the Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes points to some apparent similarities with past and present NFL stars.

Pro Football Network sees a lot of Joe Burrow in Sanders. The report states that both quarterbacks are primarily pocket passers but are competent enough on the ground to extend plays with their feet.

Other comparisons for the 2024 Unitas Golden Arm winner are Dak Prescott, Bryce Young and a young Deshaun Watson.

