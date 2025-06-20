"Get ready to learn 6-6!" - CFB fans ridicule USC commit Luke Wafle for bold national championship claim under Lincoln Riley

Highly ranked edge rusher prospect Luke Wafle announced on Thursday that he will commit to Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans. He made the following statement:

“Fight on! Let’s go get this natty!”

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans reacted to the prospect of the Trojans winning a national championship and Wafle's comments.

Fans think that the Trojans are nowhere near winning a national championship.

"Is the natty winning more than 7 games?", said this fan.

"Get ready to learn 6-6!", said another fan.

"No one goes to USC to win a championship anymore these days young man.", said a third fan.

“Let’s go get this natty”.Brother, let’s work on 9-3 first.", said this fan.

This fan thinks that Wafle could win the national championship with the Trojans.

"USC is playing the game at a high level right now.", said this fan.

These fans have commented about the Trojans being able to get Wafle, who chose them over the likes of Ohio State.

"We don’t want him at Ohio State if money is the driving factor. We want guys who can be a partfof the culture! Only people with true hearts.", said this fan.

"Hahaha, Ohio State thought they had him!"asaid another fan.

"OUT BAGGED OHIOOOO WELCOME BACK USC.", said a third fan.

Fans also reacted on theplayers that USC have had committ to the program for 2026.

"What’s the most amount of kids taken in a single recruiting class ever? This has to be getting up there right?", said this fan.

"At this point, I am curious about USC’s NIL funding budget." , said another fan.

"USC gonna sign half this class lmao.", said a third fan.

What is USC getting in Luke Wafle?

Luke Wafle is a four star rated edge rusher from the state of New Jersey. 247sports rank him as the best player in the 2026 class from the garden state and the 13 best edge rusher in the class.

He plays for Hun School in Princeton (a prestigious boarding school) and made 53 tackles with eight sacks last season (his junior year).

Wafle comes from a football-playing family. He older brother Owen originally committed to Michigan before recently transferring to Penn State. With Luke's commitment to USC, there is a possibility that the two Wafle brothers could face off against each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.