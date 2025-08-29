  • home icon
  • "Get her off my screen": CFB fans call out Taylor Swift for attending Cincinnati vs. Nebraska game 3 days after engagement with Travis Kelce

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 29, 2025 02:07 GMT
Nebraska v Cincinnati - Source: Getty
