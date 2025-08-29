"Get her off my screen": CFB fans call out Taylor Swift for attending Cincinnati vs. Nebraska game 3 days after engagement with Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce arrived at Arrowhead Stadium for his alma mater's season opener against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His fiancee, 14-time Grammy-winning artist Taylor Swift, accompanied him to watch the Cincinnati Bearcats in action.In a video shared on social media, Travis Kelce's fiancee is enjoying the game from the sidelines while sipping a drink. The couple got engaged three days ago at a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri after the three-time Super Bowl champion popped the question.Fans took to the comments to share their reactions to Kelce and Swift attending the Bearcats vs Cornhuskers showdown at Arrowhead Stadium. They were unhappy with the pop icon making waves in college football after the NFL.sooner @dbmp51LINKGet #woke Taylor swift off my screenCD @CedricHighsmif3LINKJust tryna watch football in peace and Taylor Swift has made her way onto college football screens tookris @krtphrLINKI’m watching college football, I don’t care about Taylor swiftCFB Douchebag @CFBDouchebagLINKI do not appreciate the Taylor Swift sideshow coming to college football even if only for one minute.Rick Stumps @BoltMan_69LINKGet Taylor Swift off my Screen !!!!!!Kelce played for the Cincinnati Bearcats from 2008 to 2012. He had redshirted his freshman campaign and was also suspended during the 2010 season for testing positive for marijuana.The tight end played three seasons for the team and recorded 875 yards and 10 TDs receiving with two rushing touchdowns to his name. The Chiefs then acquired Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft.