"Get your shine on. Your moment baby": Deion Sanders discloses motivation pill he gave Shedeur Sanders before CU's game-winning drive against ASU

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders led the Buffs to their fourth win of the season against Arizona State in Week 6. Although the game was hard fought, Colarao's kicker Alejandro Mata's 43-yard field goal ended the game 24-27 at Kyle Field.

Arizona State is not a tough competition for the revamped Buffaloes. But they did their best to put on a tough fight for Deion Sanders and his team. In the post-game press conference, Coach Prime opened up about the encouraging words he showered upon Shedeur Sanders to find the winning drive for Colorado.

He stated that he brought in Shedeur from Jackson State because of the faith he has in his capabilities.

"Why do you think I brought him here? He doesn't miss. Call timeout and freeze them all you want, but they don't miss. He is who he is. That's what he always says to me when I walk over to him again. He says, 'I don't miss'. And I love him. So I told him to do your thing. Do your thing. Get your shine on. Your moment, baby. Live it. That's what I told him", Coach Prime said.

After back-to-back defeats against Oregon and USC, Coach Prime's team's Week 6 win gave back their motivation and commitment to making the best of the season.

They have already established a better record than last year's 1-11 campaign. So, how far can Shedeur Sanders and his father take the Colorado team in their final season as a member of the Pac-12 conference? Only time will tell.

Shedeur Sanders's performance against the Arizona State Sun Devils

While the win against the 1-5 Arizona State may not have been the best margin for Colorado, Sheduer Sanders was once again the pioneer to find the game-winning drive that led his team to triumph.

In the Week 6 showdown, the young quarterback put up 239 passing yards and one passing touchdown. He also completed 26 out of the 42 passes he played against Arizona State.

In the dying moments of the fourth quarter, Shedeur Sanders connected with Javon Antonio with a 43-yard pass. Mata then came on to score the field goal, ultimately leading to Arizona State losing the game at their home.