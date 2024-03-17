“Gets it”: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban nods in agreement with Pat McAfee's stance on former Alabama HC's NIL speech

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, took to Instagram to share Pat McAfee’s stance on her dad’s NIL speech. She nodded in agreement with McAfee as he backed the former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach. Kristen pointed out that even the College Gameday co-host gets what her dad was trying to say.

Coach Saban appeared on a US Senate roundtable last week to discuss the future of NIL in college sports. He talked about the need for reforms in the system to make the development of student-athletes a vital part of it. Kristen wants her dad's stance to be understood by the critics.

“Even Pat McAfee gets it,” Kristen wrote in her Instagram story.

Kristen Saban's Instagram story.

The former West Virginia Mountaineers star talked about the issue on his ‘The Pat McAfee Show.’ According to him, Coach Saban is genuinely worried about the system not helping the student-athletes as human beings.

“I do think he genuinely worries we’re not helping humans here. A big part of football and being on College Football, I needed it. I needed to go to that to learn how to be a better human, to learn how to be more disciplined, more accountable to my teammates," McAfee said.

"I think Saban cares about that shit. I think there are a lot of college football coaches that care about that shit."

Since that Capitol Hill speech, the college football world has been divided on the issue. Here is what the fans had to say about McAfee backing Coach Saban.

Fans were still divided after Pat McAfee backed Nick Saban

The college football world has been divided ever since Nick Saban spoke out for NIL reforms. That is still the case, even after Pat McAfee echoed a similar sentiment.

Here are a few reactions:

Fans are still divided on the issue.

Some more reactions.

Coach Saban stepped down as Alabama head coach in January after the Crimson Tide got knocked out of the playoffs in the CFP semifinals against eventual champions the Michigan Wolverines.

That ended a remarkable coaching career that spanned five decades. Since then, he has been on a mission for reform in NIL deals.

