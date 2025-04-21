"Getting our first 'trade' in college football": CFB fans react as Joey Aguilar reportedly set to leave after Nico Iamaleava's transfer

With Nico Iamaleava set to join the UCLA Bruins, quarterback Joey Aguilar is entering the spring transfer portal, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday afternoon.
Aguilar, a senior who previously played at Appalachian State, had transferred to Westwood during the winter portal. As he looks for a new destination, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the news, including a potential move from senior passer to Tennessee.
"Tennessee is the front runner. So we are basically getting our first 'trade' in college football. Crazy times," a fan wrote.
"Loved Joey at App State. I think last year Clark didn't give him the best offensive schemes. Tennessee should be a great fit imo," a fan added.
"This will all workout better for Aguilar," a fan wrote.
In two seasons with the Mountaineers, Joey Aguilar passed for 6,760 yards, 56 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. Some fans showed their preference for the Oakley, California, native over Iamaleava.
"I’d rather have him than a guy solely in it for a bag. 💰," a fan wrote.
"He woulda been better than Nico too… bummer," another fan said.
"UCLA did the guy dirty…hope he finds a good spot," a fan added.
Nico Iamaleava arrived after his first season as a starter at Tennessee. The Long Beach, California, native threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five picks, leading the Vols to the College Football Playoff, where they lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round.
However, the signal-caller and the school could not agree on a new deal to keep him in Knoxville, and Volunteers coach Josh Heupel announced Iamaleava would be leaving the program on April 12.
With Joey Aguilar's exit, Luke Duncan would be the only quarterback behind Iamaleava at UCLA.
Could Joey Aguilar really be Nico Iamaleava's replacement at Tennessee?
After Nico Iamaleava's commitment to the UCLA Bruins, there could be a ripple effect of college football quarterbacks transferring to other schools. Or it could end up as two teams simply trading quarterbacks.
The first domino is Joey Aguilar, whom the Bruins had lured in the winter after he entered the portal from Appalachian State.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said the school would look into the portal, expecting to add other options to freshmen Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre.
While there is no official indication that the Volunteers will pursue Aguilar, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound passer is a veteran leader with proven experience. His track record could be an advantage over some other top quarterbacks left in the portal, including Steve Angeli (Notre Dame), James Resar (Iowa), Gevany McCoy (Oregon State) and Dylan Rizk (UCF).
Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.