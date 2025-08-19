"Getting the itch or not getting paid by LSU anymore?": CFB fans roast Ed Orgeron after ex-LSU coach hints at shocking college football comeback

Ed Orgeron led LSU to a 5-5 record in the 2020 season and began the 2021 season 4-3, which led the Tigers to part ways with him. He has stated he holds no ill feelings toward LSU and understands the reasons behind his dismissal.Since leaving LSU, Orgeron hasn’t coached at the college level, but after a four-year break, he is ready to return.“I think it’s time,” Orgeron said on &quot;Pardon My Take&quot; on Monday. “I’m feeling it a little bit. Haven’t made the decision totally, but I’ve got my boys settled, coaching football now. It’s been four years since I’ve been out. I’m getting the itch again.”Fans threw jabs at Orgeron following his decision to resume his coaching journey.&quot;Getting the itch or not getting paid by LSU anymore?&quot; a fan said.&quot;Bro lost all his money,&quot; a person said.&quot;Sadly he isn’t that good of a coach,&quot; one added.However, Orgeron holds a 67-47 career record as a head coach, and many believe he could positively impact other programs.&quot;Auburn could use him if (Hugh) Freeze gets fired,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Next Ole Miss DL coach,&quot; one added.&quot;Arkansas should have a head coaching position opening up pretty soon. Idk if they have the balls to pull something like this off tho,&quot; a fan said.Besides LSU, Orgeron has served as Ole Miss’ head coach, interim head coach at USC in 2013, and defensive line coach for the New Orleans Saints in 2008. Even while not coaching, he has made appearances at programs like Miami and Tulane, where his sons are on staff.Ed Orgeron recaps historic LSU season with Joe Burrow In 2019, Ed Orgeron's Joe Burrow-led LSU had one of the most remarkable seasons in NCAA history, finishing undefeated at 15-0 and capturing the national championship.That year, Burrow earned the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns with a 76.3% completion rate, while adding 368 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.Reflecting on that phenomenal season during an appearance on Pardon My Take, Orgeron said,“I’ll say this: With Joe I think we could beat anybody.But you hear comparisons here and there and you know what my answer is? It’s got to be won on the field. You know, first of all all the pieces came together. There’s a lot of stories of stuff came together here and there.&quot;Now, Brian Kelly has taken over Orgeron’s role at LSU and holds a 29-11 record as the Tigers head coach.