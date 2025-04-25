“getting a reality check”: CFB fans react as $45M worth Deion Sanders shows disappointment by Saints’ draft decision

Shedeur Sanders fell out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft despite being in the running to be the top pick before the college football season began. However, his stock began to tumble for multiple reasons.

When the New Orleans Saints passed on Shedeur at ninth overall, Deion Sanders, who has a net worth of $45 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Coach Prime didn't seem pleased with the decision.

Coach Prime was seen shaking his head when the Saints didn't pick his son, and the music started up again after the pick.

Following the video being shown, college football fans seem to enjoy the moment.

"Hahahaha Deion getting a reality check. I didn’t want Shadeur to be a bust but now I want to see him slip to round 3," a fan wrote.

"Oh no daddy can’t save you in the nfl," a fan added.

Sanders is widely considered to be picked in the second round of the NFL Draft on April 25.

"Shedeur will be trouble wherever he goes…..teams know this," a fan wrote.

"A camera on him at all times? Shocked," a fan added.

Sanders was a star quarterback at Colorado, but it wasn't enough for him to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"This is so fake dawg. If they hadn’t called him then he wasn’t getting drafted there," a fan wrote.

"Pops look da most pissed off," a fan added.

According to ESPN, Shedeur Sanders is the eighth-best player available heading into the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shedeur Sanders has a chip on shoulder after not being picked

Shedeur Sanders wasn't selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which was a bit of a surprise.

Sanders was in the running to be a top pick early in the draft process, but that didn't happen. After not being picked, Sanders says it will add fuel to the fire and put a chip on his shoulder.

“We all didn’t expect this, of course,” Sanders said, via NBC Sports. “But I feel like with God, anything’s possible. Everything’s possible. I don’t feel like this happened, you know, for no reason. All this is is of course fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance we all know this shouldn’t have happened. But we understand, we’re onto bigger and better things. Tomorrow’s the day. We’re gonna be happy regardless.”

Sanders helped lead the Colorado Buffaloes to a bowl game last season. He's expected to be picked early in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

