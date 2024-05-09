“Getting wedding ready”: Texas A&M’s Donovan Green and bride-to-be Emily Jade get pampered for their wedding day

Donovan Green was snapped by fiancée Emily Jade while getting pampered just days before the couple's wedding. Jade took to Instagram to share a snippet of the tight end getting a pedicure, and Green reshared the picture.

Green played a utility role for the Texas A&M Aggies during their lukewarm 2023 college football season. The sophomore would be looking for an expanded role as the Aggies plot their rise in the SEC in the 2024 season. But before that, wedding bells are ringing for the tight end.

Here is the snippet shared by Emily Jade showing the Texas A&M Aggies tight end Donovan Green getting a pedicure.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Getting wedding ready. 2 days,” Jade wrote in her Instagram story and tagged Green.

Donovan Green getting a pedicure days before his wedding.

The couple is due to get married on Friday in El Lago, Texas, according to their wedding website. The attendees have been requested to don garden party attire for the wedding ceremony. It will be followed by a reception party at Waters Edge in Nessa Parkway, El Lago.

Jade first appeared on Donovan Green’s social media in 2021. The tight end popped the question in August last year before the start of the college football season.

Both of them aren't very active on Instagram and share limited moments with their fans. But for Jade, the groom-to-be getting ready for the big day was certainly one to record.

Revisiting Donovan Green and Emily Jade's engagement

On a fall day in August 2023, Donovan Green and Emily Jade headed to a beach. Once there, the Aggies tight end popped the question to his high school sweetheart, who happily accepted. The couple shared adorable snippets from their engagement day with fans on social media. Green wrote:

“I’m so blessed and grateful to start the next chapter of life with you!!!”

Jade is a certified fitness trainer who is based out in Texas. She has been present to cheer for the tight end during the Aggies' games at College Station. Now the couple has decided to officially tie the knot after spending years knowing each other. After that, the Aggies star will return to the field to help his team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback