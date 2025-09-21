"Give Auburn the win... Shameful": CFB fans revolt after SEC admits referring error over botched TD call during Tigers' loss to Oklahoma

No. 11 Oklahoma defeated No. 22 Auburn 24-17 on Saturday, but the game was overshadowed by a controversial play.In the second quarter, Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna appeared to head toward the sideline as if he were leaving the field. Before any Auburn defender reacted, quarterback John Mateer snapped the ball and threw to a wide-open Sategna for a 24-yard touchdown.The broadcast team noted that this kind of trick play may violate the rules, as Rule 9-2, Article 2 states that “no simulated replacements of substitutions may be used to confuse opponents.”Later, SEC officiating issued a statement acknowledging that Oklahoma should have been penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct rather than being awarded a touchdown.“The officiating crew did not properly interpret the action as a hideout tactic,” the statement read.“If properly officiated, the second down play should have resulted in a team unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of 15 yards assessed from the previous spot. Appropriate accountability will be applied without additional comment.&quot;Fans were frustrated with the mishandling of the whole situation.“Give Auburn the win. They also returned a clear fumble for a touchdown that was overturned. And missed passing interference for a touchdown. Terrible officiating. One sided. Auburn should have won the game. Your officials errors gave the game to Oklahoma. Shameful,” a fan said.“Definitely affected the outcome of the game. Why can’t our conference ever have decent officiating?” a person quipped.“They robbed Auburn the whole game,” one said.While the statement cannot change the score, it provides some clarity for Auburn supporters. However, many fans called for greater accountability.“How can the SEC be the premier league in the NCAA but can’t employ competent officials? Basketball is officiated differently than in the tournament, football has become unbearable to watch. It’s hurting the on the field product. Where is the accountability? What does a “statement” do?” a fan exclaimed.“Punish the ref that was asked directly about it and didn’t even know the rule,” a person said.“They need to be publically held accountable, seeing as how the entire sports world is zeroed in on how bad of a look this crew gave. Atrocious is putting it nicely,” one said.According to ESPN, this controversy marks at least the second high-profile officiating issue in the opening month of the 2025 season. The Big 12 reprimanded a crew for missing a rules violation during Missouri’s 42-31 win over Kansas on Sept. 9.Auburn HC Hugh Freeze reacts to Oklahoma's controversial touchdown Oklahoma’s 24-yard touchdown on Saturday broke a 3-3 tie and put the Sooners ahead 10-3. That seven-point lead ultimately decided the game, as Auburn fell 24-17 to Oklahoma.Auburn coach Hugh Freeze expressed frustration over the substitution during the play, saying he had to “better be quiet” to avoid a league fine but still voiced his concerns about Oklahoma’s actions.&quot;They said they didn't hear us trying to call timeout,&quot; Freeze said (via CBS Sports). &quot;We were instructed all offseason about deception plays and things. We'll see what's said. I really don't know what will be said about that.&quot;Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle described the substitution as a “tempo play,” but even head coach Brent Venables denied any irregularity.“We didn’t substitute,” Venables said (via The Athletic). “We were on the field. We asked the official if we’re lined up, we’re on the ball, everything’s good and legal. We weren’t in a big hurry or anything like that.”Meanwhile, the substitution was a play the Sooners had practiced during the week, according to the Oklahoma radio broadcast.