LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne brought out her mischievous side while spending some time with fellow internet sensation Madden San Miguel, also known as Baby Gronk.

Their video clip went viral after the No. 3 LSU gymnastics team recorded a nail-biting 198.300-197.100 win over No. 12 Auburn at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday.

In a video posted on Miguel's Instagram, Dunne, who reportedly has NIL deals worth $3.2 million as per On3, appears to steal the young football player's phone. While facing the camera, she says:

"Hey guys, it's Livvy. I hacked Baby Gronk's Instagram."

She then pans the camera toward Miguel, who hurriedly says:

"Give me my phone back."

However, Dunne mischievously responds:

"No."

Miguel attended Dunne's gymnast meet at the LSU campus on Saturday. The two met after her performance and exchanged pleasantries.

However, since Dunne was the senior among the two, she jokingly teased the young athlete by briefly stealing his phone.

Dunne and LSU will travel to Gainesville to Florida on Friday, Feb. 23, in their next gymnastics matchup.

Who is Olivia Dunne dating?

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is in a relationship with MLB star Paul Skenes.

Skenes, who played college baseball at LSU, confirmed that he was dating Dunne in an interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in August 2023.

Is Baby Gronk committed to LSU?

Last year, viral reports claimed that Baby Gronk had committed to LSU after meeting with Olivia Dunne in March. Reports claimed that he made trips across the country to visit some schools to join college football programs.

However, Baby Gronk is not committed to LSU. The 11-year-old football prodigy still has at least six years remaining before he can officially join the Tigers or any other college program.

In the meantime, Baby Gronk is amassing quite a fan following. He has around 399K followers on Instagram, where he often uploads pictures and videos related to his football.