"Glad to see this bum go"; "Bill getting some dawgs": Fans react as 4-star recruit flips from Tennessee to Bill Belichick's UNC 

Four-star tight end Carson Sneed flipped his commitment from Tennessee to Bill Belichick's North Carolina on Friday. The standout from Donelson Christian Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, had been committed to the Vols since August 2024. “My recruitment is shut down,&quot; Sneed told Rivals' Hayes Fawcett following his flip.UNC had extended an offer to Sneed back in February, and despite his earlier Tennessee commitment, he visited for a practice session in March. His flip didn’t come as a shock, as Rivals’ analysts Sam Spiegelman and Chad Simmons had already changed their predictions from Tennessee to UNC for the 6-foot-6, 240-pound athlete. Some fans, on the other hand, had wild reactions to Sneed's flip. &quot;Glad to see this bum go,&quot; one fan wrote. &quot;Wouldn’t have played for us,&quot; another fan said.&quot;LOL Belichick won't even be there,&quot; one fan added.Many doubted Bill Belichick's recruiting potential due to his lack of experience, but he has already racked up 35 commits in UNC's 2026 class, which ranks No. 19 in the nation. Some fans praised the former NFL coach for his recruiting success. &quot;Bill getting some dawgs,&quot; one fan wrote. &quot;A lot of people doubting Bill like teenagers that watched the Patriots winning Super Bowls growing up weren’t going to want to play for him off just that alone lol,&quot; one fan said. Following Sneed's flip, Tennessee is now left with 22 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 12 in the nation. Carson Sneed shares reasons behind choosing Bill Belichick's UNC Offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens recruited Carson Sneed at North Carolina.In an interview with TarHeel247 on Friday, Sneed opened up about his decision to flip from Tennessee to UNC: &quot;I picked UNC for a bunch of reasons. Bill Belichick's NFL experience. He's done some great things with tight ends like Gronk in the NFL.&quot;As a junior in the 2024 season, Sneed recorded 33 passes for 409 yards and six touchdowns. He is confident that Bill Belichick’s program will help prepare him for what is ahead. &quot;If I'm blessed to play in the NFL at some point, I'll be prepared with the offense, the terminology, the schedule, and I believe this sets me up to be prepared for the next level,&quot; Sneed said. Sneed also had 44 tackles, 10 tackles for losses, three sacks and an interception in his junior season. The Rivals Industry Ranking ranks him as the No. 371 prospect in the nation, the No. 17 tight end in the 2026 class and the No. 12 recruit in Tennessee. Carson Sneed's elder brother, Dayton, transferred away from Tennessee in April and also joined Belichick's program. He had previously been a walk-on wide receiver for Josh Heupel’s program over the past two seasons.